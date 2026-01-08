The Green Bay Packers have gotten banged up over the last few weeks. What was supposed to be a nice, easy trip to the playoffs ended up becoming a bit of a nightmare. The biggest loss, of course, is Micah Parsons: the star pass rusher tore his Achilles late in the season. However, lost in the chaos is that the Packers have not had Jordan Love under center for the last two games.

Love has been out for the last two Packers games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears. The star quarterback didn't play in the final game of the regular season, but Ian Rapoport says that Love will be starting against the Bears in the Wild Card round.

“Jordan Love, the Packers' starting quarterback, missed the last little bit of time dealing with a concussion,” Rapoport said on the Good Morning Football show. “(He was) actually cleared, but then they kinda kept him out of harm's way in the final game. He is off the injury report and good to go.”

Love, for his part, says he's ready to go against the Bears. The Packers star said that rust isn't a concern for him despite missing the last two weeks.

“No, it doesn't really,” Love said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think still just practicing all week, staying locked in. Obviously suited up last week, was ready to go. But yeah, you know, it's been a couple weeks, but no it doesn't feel like that, just staying with it in practice.”

After sitting on top of the NFC for most of the season, the Packers took a tumble down the standings late in the year. Injuries have derailed their season: Parsons was just the headliner in a long list of Green Bay players who've missed time. Because of that, Green Bay fell all the way to the seventh seed in the NFC.

The Packers have an interesting matchup against the Bears on the horizon. The division rivals will face each other in the Wild Card round. Green Bay split their season series against Chicago in 2025.