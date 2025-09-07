NFL game day just got more fun!

Tyson Foods just added three new NFL franchises to its chicken nugget items. Fans of the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos, and the Green Bay Packers have been selected for the customized chicken nuggets.

For the Eagles, they have their eagle-shaped logo and slogan “Fly Eagles Fly!” written on the team bag in their signature green.

While the Packers don't have their logo turned into a chicken nugget shape (Tyson Foods opted for football-shaped nuggets), their nuggets are the only ones that are stuffed with cheese, which honors Wisconsin's tradition of cheesemaking. Their green package has their slogan, “Go Pack Go!” written on it.

For the Broncos, their chicken nuggets are horse-shaped in reference to their logo. Their nuggets come in an orange bag with “Broncos Country” written on it.

Tyson Foods have previously done this for the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs franchises as well. The company wants the nuggets to “celebrate fandom.”

“At Tyson Foods, we continue to innovate, creating delicious products that bring people and communities together,” Kristina Lambert, chief growth officer of Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “As loyal fans seek out new ways to showcase their team pride, we welcome the Broncos, Packers and Eagles to our custom nugget lineup where we deliver fun and flavorful ways to celebrate fandom.”

Article Continues Below

All of the chicken nuggets are made with white meat. Tyson's NFL nuggets will be available in stadiums and at regional retailers.

2025-26 NFL season

Of the three new teams that Tyson Foods is making chicken nuggets for, so far, only the Eagles have played their season opener which so happened was the league's first regular season game. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 24-20 on September 4. The next Eagles game will be against the Chiefs on September 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Broncos will make their 2025-26 debut against the Tennessee Titans today (September 7) at 4:05 p.m. ET and the Packers will take on the Detroit Lions today at 4:25 p.m. ET.