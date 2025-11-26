Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! This weekend is all about family, food, and football, so while you think about the first two pieces of that, we’ve got you covered for the third with the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column.

After several weeks of ho-hum slates, the Thanksgiving weekend calendar is a cornucopia of intriguing matchups and games with major playoff ramifications. The Turkey Day games are the best example of that, with three incredible matchups.

First, we get a huge NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, where both teams need a win to keep pace with the (checks notes) first-place Chicago Bears?? Then, we get the Dallas Cowboys hosting the former Dallas Texans, aka the Kansas City Chiefs. And to wrap it all up, we get the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, which may feature the return of Joe Burrow.

The action keeps rolling on Friday, as the shockingly good Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that could impact home-field advantage or even the No. 1 seed in the NFC postseason.

This week, we welcome back the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders, and while there is one more bye week in the 2025 regular season, this ain’t it. We are full-go for 16 games of NFL action on Thanksgiving weekend.

Here in Week 13, we get funky with the schedule, with three Thanksgiving Thursday games, a 3:00 pm ET Black Friday matchup, seven 1:00 p.m. ET games, three late-window tilts, a Sunday night affair, and a Monday night showdown.

Overall, there were good signs for things to come with the NFL Week 11 predictions and picks. That’s because we were an awesome 11-3 straight up on the week. However, we took a bath against the spreads, despite picking so many winners, going 4-9-1 vs. the number. So, heading into Thanksgiving, we are 105-73 straight up, and 80-95-3 ATS on the season.

So, with that, let’s get right into the NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-2.5)

This may be the first game in the Thanksgiving slate, but it is the last one we are picking as we write the NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column. That’s because this is a true toss-up, where either team could come out and dominate or battle to the death.

The Lions always seem to have a little magic at home on Thanksgiving, but the Packers looked better last week and have Josh Jacobs coming back. So, in the absence of true belief here, we’ll just fall back on the overall philosophy that the Lions are slightly better than the Packers and get a boot at home, so they’ll win by a field goal.

Pick: Lions 30-27

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Dallas Cowboys

How ‘bout them Cowboys!? After Big D’s big comeback against the Eagles, the Cowboys look like they are for real, with a killer offense and an improved defense after the trade deadline. They have a lot of work to do, though, to get in the playoffs, and that starts with their Thanksgiving matchup with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are desperate, too, and they keep winning despite not looking good. That means it seems like the most likely outcome is the Chiefs taking this win and putting the Cowboys down once and for all. But watch out for Dak Prescott at home on a holiday. We’ll take the points, especially with the hook and the upset here.

Pick: Cowboys 33-31

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-7)

It looks like Joe Burrow is back, and so is Ja’Marr Chase after his spitting incident. That gives the Bengals (for the most part) the offense they thought they’d have at the beginning of the season. Is that good enough to beat the Ravens?

Cincy’s defense is still awful, and the Baltimore D is getting better as the season goes on. Still, the Ravens offense hasn’t looked good of late, and that is a problem. Ultimately, this game seems like it will play out the same way it would have before the Burrow injury. It will be a close one, but the Ravens find a way to win.

Pick: Ravens 24-23

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (-7)

The Bears are right there with the Patriots as the hottest team in football right now, while the Eagles are licking their wounds after choking up a three-touchdown lead to the Cowboys last week. So, does that mean that the Eagles are done? Or is this just their usual midseason dip before they make a deep run?

The 2025 NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column still believes the Birds will be OK come playoff time, but this downshift may be worse than others as Saquon Barkley suffers from the Curse of 370. So, while they should still win this Black Friday game at home, the Bears will make it interesting.

Pick: Eagles 24-21

Los Angeles Rams (-10.5) at Carolina Panthers

The Rams are the best team in the NFL right now, and the Panthers, well, are not. Still, the Carolina cats are pretty frisky and they have two incredible cornerbacks in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. So, while that might not be enough to win, it should be enough to slow Matthew Stafford down just a bit.

The other piece in play here is that the Panthers have been very good at home this season, even though they have lost two in a row there. Yet another Rams blowout is a possibility, but the NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column likes the Panthers to keep it close enough.

Pick: Rams 27-20

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

The Cardinals gave the Jaguars all they could handle last weekend, but is that more about the Cards or the Jags? The 2025 NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column will put our money on the latter, and says the Buccaneers will finally get right after a few tough weeks.

In the last month, the Buccaneers have lost to the Patriots, Bills, and Rams. Those are three teams that will likely be in the playoffs, and if two of those teams met in the Super Bowl, would anyone be shocked? Yes, Baker Mayfield is banged up, but Tampa Bay will still find a way to get it done here.

Pick: Buccaneers 26-20

Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5) at Tennessee Titans

Ugh. This is not only the worst game on the board, but also the hardest to predict. The Jaguars should torch the Titans by at least a touchdown, but who knows with this team? They show up when you least expect them and then play down to the competition.

This game is a division game, which are usually closer than meets the eye. And if we didn’t have to pick every game in the 2025 NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column, we’d absolutely stay away from this one. We do pick every game, though, so let’s ride with the Titans covering!

Pick: Jaguars 20-17

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins (-6)

This is one of the few ugly games on the schedule, as neither of these teams is going anywhere this season. We won’t waste a lot of words here by deeply analyzing this one, other than to say the Dolphins are home, coming off a bye, and are the better team, so we’ll give the points and take the ‘Phins.

Pick: Dolphins 26-12

San Francisco 49ers (-4.5) at Cleveland Browns

It’s incredibly hard to love Shedeur Sanders, since he loves himself so much, but you can’t argue that the results with him in were better than anything we saw from Dillon Gabriel. So, while Kevin Stefanski seems to like this arrogant young quarterback as little as anyone, he had to start him again this week.

With Shedeur the Savior at QB and the vaunted Browns defense at home, Brock Purdy is in for a long day. He struggled mightily against the Panthers' D, so the Browns unit should make his life miserable. The Niners can still get the W, but we like the Browns to at least cover here.

Pick: 49ers 16-13

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at New York Jets

It’s crazy to expect the Falcons to play well in back-to-back weeks these days. Last week, in dispensing the Saints, the Falcons once again looked like the uber-young and talented team that they should be. However, that halted a skid of five-straight losses.

Will the real Falcons please stand up? You can find a version of this question in most editions of the NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column, and the team has yet to show any consistency this season. Maybe we’re a glutton for punishment here, but we’ll take the Falcons one more time.

Pick: Falcons 20-13

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-4.5)

This is a game where we have to stay away from recent performance and narratives. Yes, the Colts are struggling the last few weeks, and the Texans are coming off an incredible prime-time performance against the Bills, but this game will be different.

The Colts are final home for the first time since October 26. This team is a lot better on the carpet at Lucas Oil Stadium, and that will show up on Sunday. Yes, the Texans' defense is impressive, but Jonathan Taylor will still be able to get his. Watch for Indy to get back to its winning ways in this matchup. And even though it’s a division game, we’ll take the home side to cover.

Pick: Colts 28-17

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-10.5)

Whether the QB is J.J. McCarthy or whoever the backup is (Max Brosmer?), the Vikings are not ready for prime time, and the Seahawks should win this game easily. Once again, we’ll look for Sam Darnold to play well in the smallest of games. If this was a big matchup, we’d probably pick differently, but as it is, let’s go with the Seahawks big.

Pick: Seahawks 27-13

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bills are another team where you have no idea what you are going to get week to week. Some weeks, they look like a juggernaut, while others, they look like a team without enough talent to win (outside of Josh Allen).

This game is do-or-die for both teams and should be a hard-fought contest. This line seems like it’s begging you to take the Bills, so while we will take them to get the W, we’ll take the points with the other side.

Pick: Bills 26-24

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-10)

After the Raiders fired Chip Kelly, you know they are going to run the ball more. You just can’t have Geno Smith dropping back and firing it downfield (or not firing it quickly enough and getting sacked) all game.

That may not be enough to help the Raiders win here, but it will be enough to keep the game close and low scoring throughout

Pick: Chargers 16-13

Denver Broncos (-6.5) at Washington Commanders

The Broncos will assuredly win this game, but will it be by a touchdown or more? The Commanders are coming off of a bye, but their season is in shambles after injuries crushed it before it even got started.

Sunday night games have often been rough this season, and this one will be no exception. While there are a lot of great NFL Week 13 Thanksgiving matchups on the calendar, this simply isn’t one of them. Sorry, NBC.

Pick: Broncos 30-10

New York Giants at New England Patriots (-7.5)

The Patriots are the hottest team in football, and the Giants fired their coach a few weeks ago. That said, the G Men might be the most fun team in football to watch these days. And with the Pats banged up, the Giants have a real chance here.

While we don’t have the guts to take the Giants flat out, because—not matter who the coach is—they always seem to find a way to lose the game, we are happy to take them to lose by less than a touchdown.

Pick: Patriots 28-27