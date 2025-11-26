The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off a bye week and will host the Las Vegas Raiders for an AFC West clash on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is 7-4 on the season, coming off a miserable 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders are 2-9 on the season, losers of five in a row. Their last win came against the Tennessee Titans back in Week 6.

The Raiders defeated the New England Patriots in Week 1 and seemed as if they could be a competitive team in the AFC this season. That has not really been the case; however, three of their losses came by three points or fewer against teams that will likely be in the playoffs (Bears, Broncos, Jaguars). The first time the Raiders played the Chargers was in Week 2 in Las Vegas, where the Bolts won 20-9 on Monday Night Football. Geno Smith threw three interceptions in the loss.

This is a game that the Chargers cannot afford to lose. After what happened against the Jags, the team is going to aim to bounce back in a big way. The Raiders' defense has not played well this season, and the Chargers must find ways to reach the end zone often. They need to get their rhythm back. This is not the same team we watched in the first three weeks of the season when it seemed as if they could be a real threat in the AFC. A big win against the Raiders would improve their record to 8-4.

There is a chance that rookie running back Omarion Hampton returns to action this Sunday as well.

Let's go over some bold predictions for this Week 13 contest in Los Angeles.

Bold Prediction No. 4 (Bonus): Omarion Hampton Scores Rushing TD In His Return

There is a chance that Hampton does not play, despite Jim Harbaugh opening up his activation window. He's been out since the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury.

If Hampton does play, he should get a decent number of touches. Kimani Vidal has done a great job filling in for him and should still get a good amount of carries. However, Hampton is a star in the making and looked very good early on in the season. Hampton will find the end zone in what should be a big win for the Chargers on Sunday against a weak opponent.

Bold Prediction No. 3: Maxx Crosby Sacks Herbert 2+ Times

Normally, this would not be considered a bold prediction for a talent like this. However, Maxx Crosby has not finished with a sack in three of his last five games and only has one two-sack game against the Titans. He remains on pace to have more than he did last season (7.5), although he only played in 12 games. In 2022, Crosby ended with 12.5 sacks, and he improved in 2023 by finishing with 14.5. Since his rookie season, Crosby has been an elite pass rusher and also defends the run very well. He owns 11 career forced fumbles.

Against the Chargers, Crosby will have a field day against the Bolts' struggling offensive line. He won't be going against Joe Alt this time around, and the Chargers have allowed way too many pressures to Justin Herbert. Whether the Chargers' protection improves or not after the bye week, Crosby will get to Herbert at least twice for one of the better games of his season.

Bold Prediction No. 2: Ashton Jeanty Finishes With 150+ All-Purpose Yards (If He Plays)

The Raiders certainly haven't utilized Ashton Jeanty in the way we all expected as the season started. Because of the roster that the Raiders have offensively, many expected that the Raiders would find ways to get him the ball in space with a heavy workload. He's averaging only 15 carries per game with 604 yards on the ground. He has been used a lot in the passing game with 37 catches for 221 yards and four touchdowns. His eight combined touchdowns are great to see, showcasing that they love getting him the ball in the red zone.

Against the Chargers, Jeanty is going to excel as he did against the Cleveland Browns. He has been targeted eight times in both of the last two games and should make some plays in that part of the game, racking up close to 50-60 yards. There will be moments where Jeanty makes a big gain, and by the end of it, he will have at least 150 yards combined.

Jeanty did leave the game against the Browns with an ankle injury, but it isn't expected to be severe. We should know more info soon.

Bold Prediction No. 1: Justin Herbert Has 300+ Yard, 2 TD+ Game

For the first time, really, in Herbert's career, he was removed from the game because of a blowout loss. Trey Lance replaced Herbert to avoid further damage. The offense looked putrid, and there was nothing they could do against the Jaguars. The Jags throttled Herbert in the pocket and gave him no time to throw. However, the Raiders' defense is not close to what the Jags have.

Herbert will bounce back in a big way and complete passes often to his receivers. After two weeks off, the Bolts are scratching and clawing to get back on the field. Herbert has a dominant game in all aspects, despite taking a few sacks in the game, because, well, those are going to continue to happen.