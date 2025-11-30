The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the first half up 18-3 over the Tennessee Titans in their Week 14 contest. However, chaos erupted on the sidelines right before halftime, as both teams nearly got into an all-out brawl.

Titans defensive end Arden Key was seen jawing with Jaguars' offensive tackle Anton Harrison on the sideline. Suddenly, the two started going at it, causing numerous players from both teams to jump in and separate them. Officials penalized Key for his actions, which put Jacksonville in field goal range to record three more points before ending the first half.

#Titans DE Arden Key got into it with #Jaguars OT Anton Harrison on the sideline at the end of the first half. Key was penalized which allowed Jacksonville to get into FG range and get a free 3 points.pic.twitter.com/RvBlzAtOiK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 30, 2025

Since the scuffle, the Jaguars have run the score up on the Tians. Jacksonville managed to score another touchdown early in the third quarter, taking a 25-3 lead. It's been a rather chippy contest, throughout, as both teams have been hitting hard.

The Jaguars are aiming to advance to an 8-4 record, which keeps them firmly in the mix of the AFC South standings. Entering Week 14, Jacksonville is just one game behind the Indianapolis Colts. The division is an incredibly tight race for three of the four teams, as the Titans are nearing elimination from the playoffs.

Jacksonville will have five games remaining on the schedule after the Week 14 contest against Tennessee. It could be a tough stretch of games, as the Jaguars will have to play the Colts twice, the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos, and then end the season with another game against the Titans. That's three AFC South divisional games and a matchup against a Broncos team looking like a true contender.