The NFL season is currently heading toward its home stretch, with teams around the league looking to make their final preparations and get themselves in the best position possible prior to the postseason. Two of those teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, each of whom is in the NFC West and currently looking up at the Los Angeles Rams, who are in first place in the division.

The Seahawks and 49ers have still been good this year in large part to the strength of their skill positional players. For the Seahawks, that starts with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has already broken the team's single-season receiving record with six games left to play.

In fact, Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently pointed out that “JSN is on pace for 2,029 receiving yards. If he can get there, he would break Calvin Johnson's record for receiving yards and become the first player to make it to 2,000 receiving yards in one season,” on ESPN.com.

It would certainly be a whale of an accomplishment for the former Ohio State standout.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey has been enjoying a return to form this year for the 49ers and has had a breakout season similar to Njigba, also in the receiving game.

“The talented 49ers running back has 785 receiving yards, which is the fourth-highest total ever through a team's first 12 games. That puts him on pace to break Marshall Faulk's running back record of 1,048 receiving yards, set with the Greatest Show on Turf Rams of 1999,” reported Schatz.

If McCaffrey were to break the running back receiving record, and Smith-Njigba the overall receiving record, in the same season (and in the same division no less), it would certainly speak volumes about the talent currently present in the NFC West.

The fact that neither the 49ers nor the Seahawks are even in first place in their division despite having these two maestros is a testament to the strength of the division as a whole.

And then there are the Arizona Cardinals.