After spending the better part of the offseason on the trade block, the Philadelphia Eagles turned heads by passing on tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft and bringing Dallas Goedert back on an amended contract.

Now granted, maybe things just didn't shake out the Eagles' way. Maybe they really did want to draft a player like Mason Taylor on Day 2, only for him to come off the board earlier in the evening, and had to pivot back to the South Dakota product moving forward.

But why did Goedert agree to come back? Why did he decide that, despite a spring of uncertainty, Philadelphia was where he wanted to be moving forward? Well, when asked that question at Tight End University by ESPN, Goedert broke it down, noting that he wanted to finish what he started after winning the Super Bowl.

“Yeah, so when I got drafted it was a year after they won the Super Bowl, so I was able to experience the fun parts of a Super Bowl the year after without winning the Super Bowl. And after we won with the opportunity to run it back again, see the banner drop, it just wouldn't have felt, it would have felt like I was missing a whole lot not being there to see all that stuff,” Goedert explained.

“And I got a lot of love for the city of Philadelphia, the ownership all the way to, you know, the cooks in the building. I got a great relationship with all them, so I figured for me it was best to try to work out a deal so I could stay there and be with the people that I find that are important. Try and win another one. Try to win another one.”

In 2025, it really did make the most sense for the Eagles and Goedert to come together and work something out, as they both need each other to get where they want to be by the end of the season. But after this season? When Goedert will be 31 and the Eagles' roster will be even more expensive? That is a conversation for another day, even if it might be a tough one for long-time fans of the franchise.