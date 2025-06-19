Though it feels like he just joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a plucky second-round pick out of South Dakota State yesterday, Dallas Goedert has slowly but surely become one of the elder statesmen of the tight end position as he prepares to enter his eighth professional season.

With that longevity comes financial reward and outside accolades, but also respect from one's peers, with Goedert set to take on a bigger role with Tight End University this summer alongside George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

Discussing what it's like to become a stalwart of TEU with John McMullen of Sports Illustrated, Goedert noted it's been great growing with the group as he becomes one of the NFL's veteran tight ends.

For Goedert, though, doing Tight End University isn't only about learning how to better run block in space, but also befriending his fellow peers, as, being from a small college, he doesn't have a lot of pre-existing friendships to turn to before and after games.

Back in Philadelphia after an offseason of question marks, another huge season could do great things for Goedert financially, either with the Eagles or another NFL team. But for now, Goedert is focused on TEU, as it's become a yearly tradition he looks forward to.