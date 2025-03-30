Once the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a mystery team — later unveiled as the Green Bay Packers — formally requested to ban the Tush Push. And now, months after the request, there's a growing chance that the Tush Push gets banned. In fact, there will be a vote among NFL teams to decide whether that play gets banned. And, it's safe to say Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expects a few teams to side with him in the Tush Push vote.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Sirianni said via Mike Garafolo on X. “All I will say about it is [Jonathan] Gannon, [Shane] Steichen, and [Kellen] Moore better vote for it. They are in the [head coach] position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the Eagles’ vote. I at least know we have four.”

This is relevant because the NFL is holding the 2025 NFL league meetings, commonly known as the owners meetings. These meetings take place from Sunday, March 30, to Wednesday, April 2, and it's a time for all 32 teams to get together in one spot and discuss how to make the league better.

Whether it's rule changes, spreading the game internationally, or any other pressing topic, it's discussed at the owners meetings.

One common topic of discussion is an 18-game regular season, but among other topics, the Tush Push will be a hotly contested talking point.

And for the Eagles, Sirianni — jokingly — hinted at a few coaches hopefully penned in for voting to keep the play around. Those coaches were Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen, and Kellen Moore.

For those unfamiliar with these coaches, they are all former Eagles coordinators.

Jonathan Gannon: Eagles defensive coordinator, 2021-2022

Eagles defensive coordinator, 2021-2022 Shane Steichen: Eagles offensive coordinator, 2021-2022

Eagles offensive coordinator, 2021-2022 Kellen Moore: Eagles offensive coordinator, 2024

Now, Gannon might be a stretch, as he was the Eagles' defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2022, and he probably wasn't overly excited to practice against the Tush Push each week in practice. Maybe he understands how to stop it now, but it's not the most useful tool, as the Eagles and Cardinals hardly ever face each other in the regular season.

But, if the Eagles and Cardinals face off in an NFC Championship, maybe knowing how to stop the Tush Push is good knowledge for Gannon and his Arizona defense.

However, if a vote goes down for the Tush Push to get banned, Nick Sirianni expects three teams to be on the Eagles' side of the voting.