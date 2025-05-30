In 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

Sure, they lost Jason Kelce, a certified Hall of Famer and the best player at his position, but Cam Jurgens was able to slot in and take over the center spot without a hitch, and Mekhi Becton went from a late free agent tackle addition to a fantastic stopgap at right guard.

While only time will tell if the Eagles can keep up their efforts in 2025 and remain the best offensive line in the NFL under Jeff Stoutland, as they will once again be looking for a new right guard one way or another, one player who has rightfully earned his flowers heading into the campaign is Jordan Mailata, who has been named the best offensive tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

“Mailata was the most complete offensive lineman in the NFL in 2024,” wrote PFF's Zoltán Buday.. “Only two offensive tackles earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 90.0, and only two earned PFF run-blocking grades above 90.0. Philadelphia’s left tackle was the only one to achieve both feats. His 95.2 PFF overall grade also led the position.”

Lane Johnson landed top 5 on the list, too, taking the fifth spot behind Tristan Wirfs, Rashawn Slater, and Trent Williams.

“Johnson, the highest-ranked right tackle on this list, was one of just two offensive tackles to earn PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades over 85.0 in 2024 — with the other being his teammate Jordan Mailata,” Buday wrote. “Johnson did not surrender a sack and gave up pressure on only 2.2% of pass plays during the 2024 regular season, which ranked second among all offensive tackles and led right tackles.”

Widely considered the league's best right tackle over the last decade, Johnson has only slightly started to show his age in 2024, when he only appeared in 15 regular season games. While the Eagles will eventually need to replace the veteran All-Pro one way or another, for now, they have the best bookend tackles in the NFL, according to PFF, and will keep that trend over this fall.