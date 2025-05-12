While every team in the NFL knows their opponents for the 2025 campaign, the exact order of their schedule will be officially revealed on Wednesday, May 14. However, in the days leading up to that, several individual games will be leaked to the public, and on Monday morning, the details for the Philadelphia Eagles season-opening clash came to light.

As is usually the case, the Eagles will open the new season on their home field after they prevailed over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. While there were several big-name teams for the schedule-makers to choose from for this game, they opted to make this clash an NFC East rivalry game, as the Dallas Cowboys will be Philly's opponent in the first game of the new season.

“Countdown to kickoff: the NFL’s regular season will open Thursday, Sept. 4, when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Eagles looking to open 2025 campaign with victory over Cowboys

After a slow start to the season last year, the Eagles eventually found their footing and took the league by storm. With a dominant rushing attack led by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts taking center stage, opposing defenses simply had no answer for Philadelphia. And when they had to air it out, Hurts had a plethora of targets at his disposal in the air. On the other side of the ball, an opportunistic defense featuring a lethal front seven made it very difficult for teams to throw their way back into the game if they fell behind early.

With the majority of their roster returning for the upcoming season, the Eagles goal this season is to win another Super Bowl. That will obviously be easier said than done, but they appear to be in a prime position to make another deep run in 2025. That journey will start with a battle against the revamped Cowboys, and it should be a great way for the new season to kick off.