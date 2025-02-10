The Philadelphia Eagles avenged their Super Bowl loss from two years ago on Sunday night as they absolutely dominated the Kansas City Chiefs. This game was expected to be close and the Chiefs actually came into the contest as favorites, but the Eagles captured their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a 40-22 win. The Philadelphia defense was a major storyline as the Chiefs couldn't get anything going all game long, and even defensive coordinator Vic Fangio couldn't imagine a better performance.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was with the team two years ago when they came up short against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He briefly left to coach the Miami Dolphins, but he came back to Philadelphia before this season. He is a major reason why the Eagles were able to avenge that Super Bowl loss from two years ago as the defense was the key to victory on Sunday.

“He’s [Patrick Mahomes] so good against pressure that I was hoping we could play the game without having to pressure much, and that happened,” Fangio said after the game, according to an article from the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They exceeded my hopes and expectations, but I did believe we could have a good pass rush game.”

Winning a Super Bowl is not easy, but Fangio doesn't think it changes anything about him. He used a quote from legendary college basketball coach Dean Smith to express his feelings about winning a championship.

“I heard a quote that Dean Smith many years ago, if you guys remember, he went to a bunch of Final Fours before he finally won one, and they asked him the next day, ‘How does it feel you got a monkey [off your back]?'” Fangio said. “He said, ‘I’m the same coach today as I was yesterday. We just got a championship.' So I don’t look at it as it validates me or anything. It’s just a great accomplishment.”

It is a great accomplishment, indeed, and the Eagles wouldn't have been able to get it done without a defensive coordinator like Vic Fangio. The Chiefs have had one of the best defenses in the country all year long, and the question heading into this game was whether or not the Eagles would be able to score enough points, not the other way around. The Eagles were dominant.

Kansas City ended up scoring a couple late touchdowns to make the score look more respectable, but it was 34-0 in the second half and 40-6 with under three minutes to go. The Chiefs found no success against Fangio's defense.