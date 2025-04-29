The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t just make a pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They made a statement. With the 31st overall selection, GM Howie Roseman and company pulled off a pretty historic move. At the same time, it was emblematic of everything that makes Philadelphia one of the smartest front offices in football. By trading up to secure Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, the Eagles didn’t just break their 46-year drought of not selecting a linebacker in the first round. They also reinforced their defensive identity in the best way possible.

Eagles 2025 Draft Needs Overview

Screaming needs don’t exist in Philadelphia like they do for other squads scraping to stay competitive. That’s the luxury of having one of the deepest and most complete rosters in the league. Still, 2025 brought with it a few gaps that demanded attention, particularly on defense. Free agency saw the departure of key contributors. These included versatile defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson, defensive lineman Milton Williams, and edge rusher Josh Sweat. Sure, the secondary features plenty to be excited about. However, the Eagles lacked another true long-term anchor at linebacker and safety. Addressing those positions would not just provide immediate reinforcement. They would also ensure sustainability as Philadelphia eyes another deep postseason run.

Here we'll try to to look at the perfect move that the Philadelphia Eagles' executed during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jihaad Campbell: A Modern Linebacker with Versatility and Upside

Enter Jihaad Campbell. He is a 6'3, 235-pound dynamo out of Alabama. Originally recruited as an edge rusher, Campbell made a name for himself at linebacker in Tuscaloosa. He blended sideline-to-sideline range with pass-rushing prowess. Of course, that made him a headache for opposing coordinators. His versatility and natural instincts stood out on Nick Saban’s defense. He showed that he was just as comfortable in coverage as he was exploding through gaps to create havoc in the backfield. Campbell doesn’t just fill space- he actively disrupts. That kind of modern linebacker has become increasingly rare. It's no surprise then that the Eagles pounced at the opportunity.

Value and Savvy

What is surprising is how long he lasted. Linebackers tend to be devalued in today’s pass-heavy league. Modern defenses usually opt to invest more heavily in edge rushers and corners. That said, while other franchises looked past Campbell, the Eagles saw serious value. Enough that they were reportedly willing to trade all the way up to the 22nd pick to ensure they didn’t miss out. That rumored deal fell apart. Still, Roseman didn’t walk away empty-handed. Instead, he flipped a fifth-rounder (No. 165 overall) to Kansas City to jump one spot and secure Campbell at No. 31. That was a savvy move that may go down as one of the smartest of the draft.

An Injury Gamble the Eagles Can Afford

On the flip side, note that Campbell is currently recovering from a torn labrum. That's an injury that required offseason surgery. However, this is where context matters. For many teams, an injured prospect — even one with Campbell’s upside — might be too risky. This is especially true in the first round. For the Eagles, though, it’s a calculated risk with potentially massive payoff. Remember that this team is playing with house money in terms of roster depth and long-term flexibility. The Eagles honestly don’t need Campbell to be ready for Week 1. They need him to be ready when it matters most. That's in December, January, and beyond.

And let’s be clear: this is not a developmental flyer. Purely based on skill, Campbell is a top-15 caliber talent who slipped due to positional bias and injury concerns. In that sense, this pick continues a pattern for the Eagles. In 2023, they landed a top-three overall talent in Jalen Carter with the ninth pick. In 2024, they nabbed a consensus top-15 player in Quinyon Mitchell at pick 22. Now in 2025, they’ve done it again with Campbell at 31. In our minds, that not luck. That’s front-office brilliance.

Andrew Mukuba Adds More Versatility to the Secondary

The draft-day masterclass didn’t stop there. Philadelphia added another chess piece to their secondary by selecting Andrew Mukuba. He's a safety out of Clemson with the ability to play both centerfield and in the slot. Mukuba’s versatility could prove critical, especially under Vic Fangio’s watch. With Cooper DeJean capable of moving around the formation, the Eagles’ secondary suddenly has the kind of interchangeable parts that can confuse quarterbacks and counter modern spread offenses.

The Perfect Pick

But make no mistake: the heart of the Eagles’ 2025 draft story begins and ends with Jihaad Campbell. For 46 years, Philadelphia resisted the temptation to go linebacker in Round 1. That streak is now over-and not just for tradition’s sake. This was the right player at the right time at the right price. In a league where drafting for need often results in mediocrity, the Eagles drafted for value and ended up with a potential star.