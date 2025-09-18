Saquon Barkley spent the first part of his career fighting for validation. Now, with a record-setting season and a Super Bowl championship behind him, the Philadelphia Eagles star says the true test is what comes next.

Barkley is quick to point out that his numbers alone are not what define greatness. He became just the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards last year, helping carry the Eagles to a championship. His 2,504 combined rushing yards set a league record, and he added the Offensive Player of the Year award to his résumé. But when asked about repeating those feats, Barkley made it clear that his focus is on team success.

“You’d be a fool if you’re going to let us walk into whatever stadium … and your focal point is not going to be stopping the run,” Barkley said. He later added, “You expect defenses to have that mindset. It’s a compliment, not only for me, but the guys we have up front.”

The run defines the Eagles

Opposing defenses have already adjusted. Through two games this season, Barkley has faced stacked boxes on the overwhelming majority of his carries. The Eagles expect it, and Barkley welcomes it. To him, it is a sign of respect — and a chance to create explosive plays when defenses gamble.

“It’s a numbers game,” Barkley said in January. “When you load the box and bring extra people into the box, it’s a beautiful thing.”

The Eagles coaching staff remains confident that Barkley’s ability to break games open will continue to set the tone. His 70-plus-yard touchdown bursts in last year’s postseason, often against heavy defensive fronts, remain fresh reminders of how quickly he can flip a game.

Barkley has made it clear that chasing milestones such as another 2,000-yard season is not the objective. The Eagles renegotiated his contract to make him the highest-paid running back in the league because of what he brings to their pursuit of another title.

“My goal is not 2,000 yards,” Barkley said. “It’s to win football games.”

For Philadelphia, that message resonates. And for their opponents, ignoring it would be nothing short of foolish.