Jerry Jones did not even try to play it cool after this one. The Dallas Cowboys owner stood outside a buzzing locker room at AT&T Stadium and basically admitted Sunday night changed everything. Asked if a wild 24-21 comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles lets him dream about digging out of their hole, Jones did not hesitate: “Yes, very much. This game tonight, this was our season, an opportunity to play the No. 1 rated team.”

#DallasCowboys owner Jerry Jones says today's win "very much" allows him to dream about digging out of the hole they dug themselves into.

He knew the stakes. The Cowboys came in 4-5-1, with nine NFC teams holding more wins and almost no margin for error. Then they fell behind 21-0, booed in their own building while Philadelphia looked ready to bury them.

Instead, Dallas flipped the script and tied the biggest comeback in franchise history. Dak Prescott went 23 of 36 for 354 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, added a rushing score to tie the game late, and kept hunting George Pickens, who finished with 9 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Running back Javonte Williams churned out 87 rushing yards, and Brandon Aubrey drilled the 42-yard walk-off field goal as time expired via the ESPN Box Score.

The Dallas defense might be what made Jerry light up the most. After giving up three early touchdowns, that group shut the Eagles out in the second half, forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter, and held Philadelphia to just 63 rushing yards overall. He raved about how they “rose to the occasion” and played for each other, echoing what he told local reporters about the effort saving their season.

On the other side, Jalen Hurts still put up a big stat line, 27 of 39 for 289 yards and a touchdown, plus 33 rushing yards and two scores, but Philadelphia’s offense stalled after halftime while penalties piled up. The Eagles finished with 14 flags for 96 yards and never got back on the board.

So when Jerry Jones talks about dreaming again, it tracks. The Cowboys are 5-5-1, right back in the NFC wild-card mess, and just took down the conference’s top seed in the loudest way possible. If this really felt like their season, they just bought themselves the right to see how long that dream can last.