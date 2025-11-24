Jalen Hurts did not sugarcoat what just happened in Arlington. “When you look at this game, there were a lot of things we could control and we didn’t,” Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said after a brutal 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, via NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. For a team that led 21-0 early in the second quarter, there is no softer way to describe it than a meltdown.

The Eagles carved up Dallas on their first three drives. Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 16-yard touchdown, then powered in scoring runs from 7 and 1 yards out. By the time it was 21-0, Hurts already had three touchdowns and AT&T Stadium sounded half-asleep. Then, the offense disappeared.

Philadelphia did not score again and managed just 28 yards and one first down on its first three possessions of the second half. The Eagles finished with 339 total yards but also a season-high 14 penalties for 96 yards, many of them drive-killers on offense via the ESPN Box Score. Saquon Barkley had only 22 rushing yards on 10 carries and lost a key fumble in Cowboys territory. Hurts still put up numbers, 27 of 39 for 289 yards with one passing touchdown, plus 33 rushing yards and two scores, but even he leaned into the theme of self-inflicted damage.

Article Continues Below

On the other sideline, Dak Prescott turned the game into a franchise-record comeback. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback went 23 of 36 for 354 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, added an 8-yard rushing score to tie it late, and kept feeding George Pickens, who finished with nine catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Dallas racked up 473 yards and 24 unanswered points behind Prescott and kicker Brandon Aubrey, who drilled the 42-yard game-winner as time expired.

So now the Eagles sit at 8-3, still on top of the NFC East but suddenly looking vulnerable, with the Chicago Bears coming to town on Friday. The comeback will dominate the highlights, but inside that locker room, the Eagles will know they had control of this game and let it go.