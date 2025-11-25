To say the Philadelphia Eagles' rushing game in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys was bad would be an understatement.

After turning in an all-time great effort in 2024, with Saquon Barkley breaking the all-time overall rushing record, the Eagles' run game has been a shell of its former glory. Through 12 weeks, Kevin Patullo's unit ranking 21st in rushing, having somehow surrendered more yards than they've picked up on the ground.

Attempting to comprehend how one of the best individual units in football last season has become so darn pedestrian despite having many of the same pieces in place, former Eagles center Jason Kelce tried to break it down on ESPN, noting that it is particularly the absence of Lane Johnson, but not exclusively so.

“It certainly has been fair throughout Lane Johnson's entire career. I mean, he has meant so much to the Philadelphia Eagles. In pass pro, they leave him one-on-one on an island at a higher rate than anybody really in the league. He does it all just extremely well,”

“But, I mean, it's not just him this year. The whole offensive line has been banged up. And, I mean, Swag, you just said the pressure rate was there last night. So you go back and turn the tape, the rundowns, the way they were moving the front, they weren't just lined up playing the front. They were slanting those guys up. They were working back over the top of blocks.

“And, you know, this has been something that's hurt this offense all year. They've been a top-10 rushing unit as an offense, the Eagles have, since Jalen Hurts has been a star. This year is the first year where they have really struggled to run the football. A lot of it comes down to being banged up and not being a cohesive unit that they have been and healthy in the past. But it is crippling this offense right now.”

In the fourth quarter against the Cowboys, the Eagles had the ball on 3rd-and-2, with two minutes left to play at the 37-yard line, tied up at 21. In any other season during the team's current Super Bowl era, this would be an obvious running situation, but considering the Eagles only ran the ball four times during the second half, that clearly wasn't something Nick Sirianni and company were willing to risk. If that's where the Eagles' running game sits at the moment, unable to execute a simple two-yard run, then Philadelphia's Super Bowl chances are severely limited.