The Philadelphia Eagles will be hungry for a win in Week 13. Philadelphia suffered an embarrassing loss to Dallas in Week 12 that has fans questioning everything. The Eagles are positioned well to get back to the playoffs, but rumors continue to swirl about drama within the organization.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano called Eagles QB Jalen Hurts the most important player in the NFL over the next six weeks.

“I'll say Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts,” Graziano wrote on Wednesday. “Philadelphia's offense is a mess right now, having the highest percentage of three-and-out drives in the NFL. The Eagles aren't getting the explosive Saquon Barkley plays in the run game the way they did last season, and they haven't shown an eagerness to lean on the passing game.”

Graziano cited the rumors about discontent around Hurts in the Eagles locker room as one reason why the next six weeks will be crucial for Philadelphia.

“Some reports are bubbling up about discontent in the locker room and concerns about whether Hurts' limitations have something to do with the team's seeming unwillingness to change or evolve the offense,” Graziano added. “There's always noise around the Eagles, but right now there are legitimate questions about whether this season is going to be a repeat of 2023, when they started 10-1 and fell off down the stretch, or whether there's still a chance for a repeat of last season's Super Bowl run. Hurts has the ability and experience he needs to quell these concerns with a big December.”

If the Eagles' offense can end the season on a high note, the Hurts drama should simmer down.

Eagles preparing for huge Black Friday game against the Bears

The Eagles are gearing up for a hugely important game on Friday against the Bears.

Both Philadelphia and Chicago are 8-3 on the season and currently leading their divisions. The winner of this game will gain a head-to-head tiebreaker against the other, which could be crucial for playoff seeding later this season.

But it may be Philly's defense that needs to step up in Week 13. Eagles DC Vic Fangio understands that Ben Johnson's offense is nothing to be trifled with.

If the defense can do their job, Philadelphia could cost to an easy victory.

Eagles vs. Bears kicks off at 3PM ET on Black Friday.