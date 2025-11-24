The Philadelphia Eagles are still in a very good position in a competitive NFC, but they are now going to have to pick up the pieces from a painful Week 12 collapse. Despite taking a 21-0 lead in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott and company staged an epic second-half comeback to get a 24-21 win.

The Eagles' offense has been at the center of scrutiny all season, even in wins, and that has not changed after this meltdown. After a strong start, the Philly offense got stuck in the mud against the Cowboys defense and left the door open for a comeback.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni insisted that the struggles on that side of the ball did not come because the unit took its foot off the gas.

“I didn't think so,” Sirianni said. “I don't know exactly what the run-pass ratio was in the second half. Obviously, we're always trying to be a balanced attack, so I just think we have to look at ourselves and look at the scheme, and we're gonna have to look at the execution and see what the issues were. We just weren't very efficient as an offense in that second half. I didn't really feel that we took our foot off the gas.”

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' running game couldn't get going at all, reaching a new low in this game after trending downward for much of the season. Philadelphia was successful on less than 20% of its runs in this game, its lowest mark in more than 10 years according to Next Gen Stats.

After Sirianni made those comments, Eagles fans weren't buying the explanation.

“If a coach finds himself in a catch-22 like this. Multiple times. That seat getting hot,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Someone needs to ask Sirianni why is his game strategy every game to get a lead and count on the defense to hold on to it?” another added.

“Just once I want to see Nick just tell it like it is. Enough with the politician answers. We all see the product on the field every week. We’re not all wrong about what we see. Change SOMETHING up for once, even if it’s just some responses to the media. Maybe it lights a fire,” a third ranted.

The Eagles fans have been frustrated all season, and that is certainly not going away after this performance. Philly has a chance to make things right (for now) on Friday against the Chicago Bears.