The Philadelphia Eagles looked as though they were about to net their ninth win of the season on Sunday at the expense of NFC East rivals Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The reigning Super Bowl champions raced to a 21-0 lead inside just two quarters, but the Eagles somehow squandered that huge cushion and suffered a 24-21 loss in front of over 90,000 fans inside Jerry World.

Philadelphia still had a seven-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter. They could have stretched that to 10 points, but kicker Jake Elliott missed a field goal attempt from 56 yards away. In the ensuing drive, Dallas tied the game on a rushing touchdown by Dak Prescott and the extra-point kick by Brandon Aubrey.

The Eagles then lost a fumble in their next possession. Dallas was not able to convert that Eagles turnover into a scoring drive, as the Cowboys were forced to punt. However, Philadelphia wide receiver Xavier Gipson fumbled on a punt return play, allowing Dallas to get the ball back, with the score still tied at 21-21. Philly withstood the Cowboys' attack next to force a turnover on downs, but also punted in the following drive before Aubrey gave the home team a win via a walk-off field goal from 42 yards out.

It was a loss that led to enraged Eagles fans targeting Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirriani and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

From another social media user: “Patullo should never have another opportunity to coach again and Sirianni should go get a fresh start elsewhere. Can’t playcall, can’t keep the locker room under control, and can’t keep the team “disciplined” just a joke of results under the best roster in the nfl.”

“I’m done with Sirianni too, this is what happens when your HC isn’t good enough to call and scheme plays. I’m absolutely heartbroken,” a different fan posted.

“0 points in the last 40+ minutes is just unacceptable. It’s time Sirianni. You gotta take play-calling duties away from Kevin Patullo,” a harsh take read.

Added another: “Sirianni should be fired for promoting Brian Johnson and Kevin Patullo as OC’s. For an “offensive” coach, he has no understanding of offensive schemes.”

In any case, the Eagles are still in good shape with their 8-3 record, as they now prepare for a big matchup in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears (8-3).