The Philadelphia Eagles suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Sunday. Philadelphia lost 24-24 against Dallas in an embarrassing collapse during the second half. It should be no surprise that the Eagles want to bury the game tape as quick as possible.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did not want to do much talking after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Sirianni relayed the simple message he sent to his team after the game.

“Get up. We've got a short week,” Sirianni told reporters on Sunday, per The Athletic's Brooks Kubena.

The Eagles scored 14 points in the first quarter and went into halftime up 21-7. However, they surrendered 17 unanswered points in the second half. All that Philadelphia could manage on offense in the second half was three punts and a missed field goal.

One big area of concern was the running game. The Eagles only managed 63 rushing yards despite having Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.

Barkley took responsibility for the running game woes after the game.

“I’m a big believer that the run game starts with me, ends with me,” Barkley said, acknowledging his struggles. “I’m in a little funk right now, I’ve had funks like this before. Just gotta break it. Only way I know how is by flushing this, working my butt off, and get ready for my next opportunity.”

Barkley finished with 10 carries for 22 rushing yards, though he did contribute seven receptions for 52 receiving yards as well.

But at least the Eagles got A.J. Brown involved in the offense. The veteran receiver, who has been disgruntled throughout the season, led the team with eight receptions for 110 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Hopefully the Eagles can figure out how to replicate what they did in the first half moving forward.

Sirianni is right to suggest that his team move on from this loss quickly. After all, Philadelphia is on a short week and has to play another game immediately after Thanksgiving.

Next up for the Eagles is a Black Friday game against the Bears.