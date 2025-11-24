Xavier Gipson had a costly fumble in the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Gipson is going through his third season in the NFL, his first with the Eagles. He had previous stints with the New York Jets and New York Giants, taking his skillset to Philadelphia in 2025.

He's been present in the special teams, taking part in punt returns and kick returns. However, this moment was a tough one for the young receiver as he fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter.

How Xavier Gipson, Eagles played against Cowboys

Xavier Gipson and the Eagles collapsed in epic fashion, blowing a 21-0 lead as they lost 24-21 to the Cowboys. This ended a four-game win streak.

Philadelphia dominated the first half, getting excellent touchdown plays from star quarterback Jalen Hurts. He got things started with a touchdown pass to AJ Brown while getting to the end zone himself twice.

However, Philadelphia went silent on offense throughout the second half. They scored no points in the last 30 minutes of regulation, which included them committing two fumbles in critical moments. Saquon Barkley and Gipson were the players who fumbled the ball in the second half. This came as Dallas scored 24 unanswered points to complete the rally and secure the win.

Hurts was unable to maintain the performance he had in the first half. He completed 27 passes out of 39 attempts for 289 yards and a touchdown while adding seven rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Barkley did not have an active presence on the ground as he was more present in the receiving game. He finished with 10 carries for 22 yards while recording seven catches for 52 yards. AJ Brown starred in the air with eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. DeVonta Smith came next with six catches for 89 yards, while Dallas Goedert caught two passes for 20 yards.

Philadelphia fell to an 8-3 record on the season but maintain the top spot of the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at second place. They are above the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while trailing the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Bears on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.