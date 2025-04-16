Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, fans have known when Howie Roseman will be making his first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: 32 overall.

To the winner goes the spoils, and while fans would love to be picking top 10 once more like they did in 2023, when the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears graciously allowed them to select Jalen Carter ninth overall, such is the life of a team with a Lombardi Trophy displayed in a glass case at the NovaCare Center.

And yet, what happened the last time the Eagles were afforded the 32nd overall pick in the draft? They traded it to the Baltimore Ravens to allow the team to get a fifth-year option on Lamar Jackson, all the while selecting Dallas Goedert in the second round.

Could the Eagles pull off a similar trade this fall? Maybe yes, maybe no, but considering how many needs they have from a depth perspective and the quality of players available on Day 2, Roseman could easily trade out of 32 and still head into Day 3 with multiple quality players, plus an ability to move around the board as they see fit.

New Orleans could leapfrog the Giants to select their QB

Eagles get: 40, 93, 248

Saints get: 32, 168

If the Eagles decide to trade down, they would not only want to give the pick to a team who is selecting a quarterback, as Philadelphia isn't in the market for a Day 2 player at that position, but would want to give it to a team who would be leapfrogging the New York Giants, who could use 34 to select a developmental arm behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Could that team be New Orleans? If they select Shedeur Sanders at nine, the answer to that question is a resounding no, but if they are too concerned with the selection and instead allow the Colorado product to go off the board at pick 21? Well, then things get rather interesting real quick.

Assuming both Sanders and Jaxson Dart are off the board, which could happen if Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Rams go quarterback, suddenly there could become an arms race for pick 32 to make sure the Browns don't get their pick of Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Kyle McCord at pick 33.

Considering Kellen Moore's relationship with the Eagles and the success he's had in the past with big-armed quarterbacks who can air it out on vertical plays set up by strong run games, Philadelphia might be willing to give New Orleans a chance to add a player like Shough at 32 plus their fourth and final fifth-round pick in exchange for pick 40, pick 93, and pick 248. Roseman gets more ammo to move around, a late seventh to take a shot at a Jordan Mailata-style product – Ahmed Hassanein from Boise State, if he's available – and a chance to draft the best players available, which should include multiple options.

The Eagles could get a top-32 talent in Nic Scourton at 40

So, with the Eagles moving back eight spots, one would assume the team would be selecting from a lesser crop of players, right? Not necessarily, as most talent evaluators believe the sweet spot of the 2025 NFL Draft is actually between picks 25-100, with these 75 or so players more or less interchangeable from a talent perspective.

Using the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, the Eagles still had plenty of players with a consensus draft grade over 40 on the board when the pick originally belonging to the Saints came up, including one they've already brought in for an official visit in Nic Scourton, the pass rusher out Texas A&M who began his career at Purdue.

Standing 6-foot-3, 257 pounds, it's fitting that 20-year-old Scourton took a picture with Brandon Graham when he visited, as the duo actually plays a very similar style of football. Lining up all over the Aggies' defensive line, from wide 9 to the 5 tech, Scourton was a force at College Station, recording 37 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, five sacks, two passes defensed, and a fumble over his lone season at College Station.

Scourton plays with a physical edge, can play on base downs and as a designated pass rusher, and can even kick it inside on obvious passing downs at the end of games, allowing Carter to dominate as a pseudo nose tackle while placing another speed rusher like Jalyx Hunt opposite Nolan Smith in a maximized NASCAR rush.

Outside of pick 40, the addition of pick 93 would give the Eagles four picks in the top 100, which, in this simulation, allowed Roseman chances to fill multiple needs with top-tier players they previously wouldn't have been able to add, with LSU tight end Mason Taylor, Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, and speedy Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams rounding out Day 2.

And the best part? The Eagles would still have four picks on Day 3, including a fourth, three fifth-rounders, and a seventh for good measure.

Would it be disappointing to watch the entire first round of the 2025 NFL Draft only to see Roseman ship the pick to another team? Oh yeah, in a major way, but the same thing happened in 2018, and Philadelphia left that draft with a collection of building block players that helped them win a second Super Bowl eight years later. By loading up on quality Day 2 players, the Eagles could add four quality prospects in the top 100 instead of three and still leave the draft with potential starters and multiple positions, which is about as good an outcome as fans could hope for ahead of a 2025 Super Bowl defense this fall.