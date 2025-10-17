Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulled off a vintage highlight with tight end Pat Freiermuth during the Pittsburgh Steelers' rivalry matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

At age 41, Rodgers stands out as one of the oldest players in the NFL. He has performed well for the Steelers this season, who were 4-1 going into the Week 7 matchup.

The highlight took place in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh trailed 30-24 as Rodgers fired a deep 68-yard pass to Freiermuth, who reached the end zone for the touchdown.

AARON RODGERS TO PAT FREIERMUTH FOR A 68-YARD STEELERS TD. Pittsburgh leads 31-30 with 2 minutes remaining!

How Aaron Rodgers, Steelers played against Bengals

It was a remarkable highlight for Aaron Rodgers to have with Pat Freiermuth, as both had great performances despite the Steelers falling 33-31 to the Bengals.

The game featured an offensive battle between Rodgers and Joe Flacco with both quarterbacks being age 40 or older. They traded touchdowns throughout the course of the game, going down the wire as they entertained the Cincinnati crowd with numerous highlights.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and Pittsburgh, their 31-30 lead in the final minutes wasn't enough to hold off Cincinnati. Flacco made enough plays to give the Bengals a solid field goal, seeing Evan McPherson convert it for the hosts to secure the win.

Rodgers had a night to remember despite the loss. He completed 23 passes out of 34 attempts for 249 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jaylen Warren had a great display leading Pittsburgh's run game. He attempted 16 of the team's 20 rushes for 127 yards while adding four receptions for 31 yards.

Freiermuth had great connections with Rodgers, making five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. DK Metcalf came next with three receptions for 50 yards, Jonnu Smith had three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown, while Darnell Washington caught three passes for two yards and a score.

The Steelers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host Rodgers' former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET.