At 41 years old, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still busy climbing the ladder of legends.

On Thursday, as the Steelers visited the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Rodgers reached another milestone. Curiously, he surpassed Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger, who will forever be synonymous with the team.

Rodgers went 13-of-19 for 118 yards in the first half against the Bengals, moving to the fifth spot for the most passing yards in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers has just passed former Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger for 5th most passing yards in NFL history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SyznK8yDAl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

How do you feel about this, Steelers Nation?

Roethlisberger played his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh, logging 64,088 passing yards. He holds the NFL record for most games with 500 passing yards with four. He led the Steelers to two Super Bowl titles and became a six-time Pro Bowler before retiring in 2022.

While they're not considered fierce rivals, Roethlisber and Rodgers had their fair share of intense battles. They faced off in Super Bowl XLV, wherein Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers beat the Steelers, 31-25.

While Rodgers may never be as revered as Big Ben in Pittsburgh, he could leave his own legacy if he leads the squad back to the Super Bowl for the first time since losing to the Packers.

Tom Brady is atop the all-time passing yards list with 89,214. He is followed by Drew Brees with 80,358, Peyton Manning with 71,940, and Brett Favre with 71,838.

Aside from surpassing Roethlisberger, Rodgers also recorded a personal best after his touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith in the first quarter.

The Bengals, however, are still ahead, 17-10, in the third quarter, as of writing.