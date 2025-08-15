Star players have their ways of elevating each other. What quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing to wide receiver DK Metcalf as they prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 season is no different.

Rodgers and Metcalf became teammates this offseason through unique circumstances. The Steelers acquired Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As for Rodgers, they signed him after he had an up-and-down stint with the New York Jets.

Metcalf discussed the experience of being Rodgers' teammate following a team practice. What he said about the veteran quarterback speaks volumes to how he applies his work ethic to helping the team succeed.

“He'll challenge me on the field, off the field,” said Metcalf. “Throwing signals at me. Asking me questions in the hallway. Trying to see what I would do against different coverages. So, it's always a learning experience for me.”

What's next for Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

DK Metcalf gave a positive endorsement of Aaron Rodgers' involvement with the Steelers. It presents a good sign for those wanting a winning campaign from the franchise.

Metcalf is coming off a solid 2024 campaign with the Seahawks despite missing two games. He made 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns. He ended his time with Seattle after six seasons, making three playoff appearances while earning two All-Pro team selections.

As for Rodgers, he still has what it takes to win games for his team given the right conditions. He played the entire season with the Jets in 2024, completing 368 passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns. However, the team's inconsistencies prevented them from playoff action, finishing with a 5-12 record.

That is why adding Metcalf and Rodgers to the roster improves Pittsburgh's chances at success. They finished with a 10-7 record last season, losing 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card.

The Steelers haven't returned to the Super Bowl since 2010, a drought they will hope to end after this season. They will begin the campaign on the road, facing the Jets on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.