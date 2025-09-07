Aaron Rodgers is back at MetLife Stadium, but this time he will be wearing black and gold. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback arrived for his first game with his new team sporting a Los Angeles Lakers hat, a small but symbolic reminder that Rodgers has never been afraid of the spotlight.

Aaron Rodgers back at MetLife Stadium. #Steelers have arrived. pic.twitter.com/fNIUXwCEWp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 41-year-old enters this season opener against the New York Jets with plenty to prove. After two turbulent seasons in New York that began with a devastating Achilles injury and ended with his release, Rodgers now has the chance to send a message to his former team. He signed with Pittsburgh in the offseason and immediately became the centerpiece of an organization eager to return to AFC contention.

The Steelers have surrounded Rodgers with a deeper roster than he had in New York. DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson headline a revamped receiving group, while Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith offer stability at tight end. Running back Jaylen Warren, fresh off a contract extension, will be counted on to balance the offense. That support, paired with Arthur Smith’s play calling, gives Pittsburgh optimism that Rodgers’ ability to stretch the field vertically can unlock a more dynamic attack than the Steelers have had in years.

The Steelers' defense will carry Pittsburgh's weight

Article Continues Below

While Rodgers’ reunion with the Jets will capture headlines, Pittsburgh’s defense looms as the deciding factor. T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, and Patrick Queen headline a unit designed to create turnovers and suffocate opposing quarterbacks. Their first task will be limiting Justin Fields, who signed with New York after spending last season in Pittsburgh.

Fields’ mobility, paired with the running back tandem of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, could test the Steelers early. However, Pittsburgh’s front seven, anchored by Watt and Alex Highsmith, has the speed and strength to disrupt the backfield. Forcing Fields into passing situations remains the priority, especially with Ramsey and Darius Slay patrolling the secondary.

For the Jets, this game represents a new chapter under coach Aaron Glenn. For the Steelers, it is about proving that Rodgers still has enough left to deliver wins at the highest level.

Rodgers did not promise revenge when asked about the matchup, but his presence alone makes the storyline clear. The Steelers have placed their trust in a future Hall of Famer who believes he still has unfinished business.