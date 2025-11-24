The Baltimore Ravens have moved to the top of the AFC North, claiming first place after a 23-10 home victory over the New York Jets in Week 12. Baltimore, now 6-5 on the season, has won five consecutive games after an abysmal 1-5 start during which two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was unable to play because of a hamstring injury.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 31-28 to the Chicago Bears, the Ravens' victory allowed them to overtake Pittsburgh in the division. Both teams share a 6-5 record, but Baltimore holds the AFC North tiebreaker thanks to a perfect 2-0 divisional record compared to Pittsburgh's 2-1 mark.

The Steelers, who had been at least tied for the division lead all season, have now lost four of their past six games after a 4-1 start. Pittsburgh will travel to Baltimore in Week 14, and later in Week 18, the Ravens will head to Pittsburgh. These two games will be significant in determining the division winner.

Sunday’s win was the Ravens' sixth straight game holding an opponent under 20 points. Baltimore’s defense turned the game in their favor when Marlon Humphrey forced a fumble from New York running back Breece Hall on an 11-yard run late in the fourth. Safety Alohi Gilman recovered the fumble inside the Ravens’ 5-yard line, maintaining a 20-10 lead. Baltimore's late field goal ensured a 23-10 win.

Offensively, running back Derrick Henry contributed two touchdowns on 21 carries for 64 yards, moving him into the NFL’s top 12 all-time rushing list. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 17-of-27 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown, and a late interception. Facing difficulties in moving the ball, Baltimore made the most of the Jets’ penalties, turning them into scoring opportunities for Henry. Safety Kyle Hamilton exited the game late with an ankle injury, a situation to monitor heading into Week 13.

Next, the Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Thursday night.