Rori Harmon had a historic night on top of making a game-winning shot in the No. 4 Texas Longhorns' 66-64 victory against the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship game of the Players Era Championship on Thursday night.

This was a huge matchup in the women's basketball world. Texas and South Carolina last met in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament, which saw the Gamecocks win to advance to the national championship game. This marked the Longhorns' best run since 2003, showing the huge progress they have made this decade.

And now they needed payback against last year's finalists, which Harmon was more than willing to answer the call. In 40 minutes of action, she finished with a stat line of six points, nine assists, four rebounds, one steal, and a block. This included her making program history for the assists record and knocking down the game-winner to stun South Carolina in the final seconds of the contest.

How Rori Harmon, Texas played against South Carolina

Rori Harmon's game-winner helped Texas stay perfect with a 7-0 record while handing South Carolina its first loss of the season.

Texas got off to a good start as the team led 23-19 after the first quarter and kept the advantage by a 33-29 score going into halftime. Even though South Carolina took momentum with a 21-13 showing in the third quarter, the Longhorns refused to back down by making big plays down the stretch to secure the win.

Free throws and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Longhorns prevailed in both categories by making 15 shots at the line while securing 39 rebounds. It was similar for the Gamecocks but to a lesser extent as they converted 12 free throws and grabbed 32 rebounds.

Three players scored in double-digits for Texas in the win. Jordan Lee led the way with 19 points, three assists and two rebounds. She shot 6-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Madison Booker came next with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Justice Carlton provided 13 points and eight rebounds.

The No. 4 Longhorns will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Penn Quakers on Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET.