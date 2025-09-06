As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to open the 2025 NFL season against the New York Jets, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is drawing positive attention heading into his debut in black and gold.

On Saturday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers has impressed during training camp and enters Week 1 looking “refreshed.” The claim, which surfaced just one day before the opener at MetLife Stadium, paints an optimistic picture for a team attempting to return to deep playoff contention.

“The New York Jets on Sunday will face their former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who I’m told, has quietly had a phenomenal training camp for the Steelers,” Russini wrote. “Rodgers, according to folks I’ve talked with in Pittsburgh, looks refreshed, healthy, and ready to roll.”

Rodgers, 41, joined the Steelers in June after being released by the Jets. His stint in New York lasted only two seasons, one of which was largely lost to injury. The Jets traded for Rodgers in 2023, but his debut ended just four snaps into the opener due to a torn Achilles. He returned in 2024 and started a full season, but the team finished 5-12 and opted to release him in March.

Despite the abrupt ending in New York, Russini noted there is no “lingering bad blood” between Rodgers and the Jets. She added that “both sides believe the split was the right move,” allowing the franchise to pivot to younger options while giving the veteran quarterback a chance to finish his career in a new environment.

For Pittsburgh, Rodgers’ arrival comes at a pivotal time. The Steelers overhauled their roster during the offseason, trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, signing veteran corner Darius Slay, and adding star wide receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Jonnu Smith. The moves paired Rodgers with a stronger supporting cast than he had in New York, positioning the Steelers as one of the AFC’s most intriguing storylines.

The “refreshed” label suggests Rodgers has not only recovered from his past injuries but also reinvigorated his approach entering his 21st NFL season. Known for his fiery competitiveness, the quarterback’s leadership and ability to connect with new teammates have been highlighted throughout training camp. Reports out of Pittsburgh describe a locker room energized by his presence, with younger players embracing his outspoken style and veteran experience.

The Steelers concluded their preseason two weeks ago and now turn their full focus to Sunday’s opener against the Jets. The matchup will mark Rodgers’ return to MetLife Stadium, the same venue where his Jets career began and ended in frustration. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

For Rodgers, the game represents both a personal reunion and a fresh beginning. Entering the season described as “refreshed” by those around him, he will have the chance to prove whether a revitalized version of himself can elevate the Steelers in a crowded AFC race.