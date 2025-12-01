The Washington Commanders took a nail-biting loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and they took it all the way to overtime against a quality opponent. Marcus Mariota led the way for the Commanders, and there's a good chance that he will for the foreseeable future, as Jayden Daniels is still sidelined.

The latest update shows that he is still working to get back on the field, according to JP Finlay of NBC 4 Sports.

“Jayden Daniels still not cleared for contact – ‘he's still going through that process.' Probably no official word til Friday,” Finlay wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Daniels is dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks a few weeks ago, and though there were some thoughts that he wouldn't return for the season, he was a limited participant in practice this past week. Still, it seems uncertain when he will be able to return, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels practiced all week in a limited capacity, but has yet to be cleared for contact from his dislocated elbow injury, and it remains unclear whether he will play next Sunday against Minnesota,” Schefter wrote on X. “Daniels has said that, if he’s healthy, he would like to play.”

The Commanders have dealt with several injuries this season, but Daniels has been the center of those injuries. He's missed time on the field on three different occasions, and at this point, it might be best if they just sit him out for the rest of the season. They have a tall hill to climb when it comes to sniffing the playoffs, and they wouldn't want to risk injuries to their star player again.

There is a chance that Daniels could return against the Minnesota Vikings in their next game, but first, he has to be cleared for contact to make that possible.