Cam Heyward will continue to be the emotional leader of the defensive unit of the Pittsburgh Steelers as he enters his 15th season. He has embraced the role over the years, helping the Steelers maintain their status as one of the league's stingiest teams.

The 36-year-old defensive tackle has acknowledged that he is in the twilight of his career, underscoring his sense of urgency to win his first-ever Super Bowl title before he hangs up his cleats.

Amid the challenges of being an aging veteran, the five-time All-Pro member doesn't have to look far for support. His brother, Connor Hayward, is entering his fourth season with the Steelers. However, with the way things are going, it's the elder Hayward who's providing support.

With the roster already deep at tight end with Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward will likely be at the bottom of the depth chart. Fans have criticized him for playing poorly and his supposed lack of improvement.

Cam Heyward, however, sternly defended his brother.

“Y’all don’t respect him for who he is and how he works. If (only) you all saw the way he cares and saw the way he puts in the time to try to get better and answer all those things,” said the seven-time Pro Bowler on his podcast.

“I just feel like y’all have done him a disservice in not giving that kid a chance.”

Connor Heyward was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2022. He, however, has yet to make a significant impact. Last season, the 26-year-old tight end only had four receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown in 13 games—all down from his numbers in 2023.

Still, Cam Heyward reminded fans that his brother deserves more respect.

”I’ll say this: Half of the people talking can’t even line up, so I don’t want to hear anything more about them. He doesn’t get enough respect, but I don’t think y’all could even do what he’s doing. I wish a lot of people would just shut up and let him work,” added the Steelers enforcer.

Pittsburgh will face the New York Jets in Week 1 on Sunday.