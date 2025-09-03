With star quarterback Aaron Rodgers now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets are resetting for the 100,000th time to continue their seemingly perpetual quest to end their postseason drought.

Rodgers had a largely forgettable two-season stint with the Jets. There were high hopes that the four-time MVP would finally lead the squad back to respectability when he arrived in 2023. But alas, the Jets have remained a laughingstock.

The team hired Aaron Glenn in January as part of another restart. But while they want to move forward without discussing the 41-year-old Rodgers, it seems unavoidable, especially since the Jets will meet the Steelers in Week 1.

Glenn, however, shut down a reporter's question about Rodgers during a press conference on Tuesday, as shown in the video posted by Heavy's Paul Andrew Esden Jr.

“That has been gone. So I’m not going to answer questions about guys who aren’t here and what I saw,” said Glenn, who served as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions from 2021 to 2024.

When asked about scouting Rodgers, the former Jets star doubled down with his answer.

“Like I just said, I’m not gonna sit here and answer questions on what I saw back then. It’s not relevant to right now,” stressed Glenn.

He starred for the Jets from 1994 to 2001 as a cornerback, earning three nods to the Pro Bowl. He is familiar with the fandom in New York, and he knows harping about a player who is already with a different team won't help.

Rodgers' brief tenure with the Jets was also riddled with controversies, including allegations of tension with teammates and having a hand in the firing of coach Robert Saleh.

He, however, maintained that he gave his all during his two-year run with the Jets, and he will always cherish the positive moments, no matter how minimal they were.

With Rodgers moving to Pittsburgh, Glenn is looking at fifth-year quarterback Justin Fields to run the show. He signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in March after a one-season pitstop with the Steelers.