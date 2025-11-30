The San Francisco 49ers have a truly special player in running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey accomplished an incredible feat on Sunday, while helping San Francisco defeat the Cleveland Browns.

“This is the third time in his career that 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has gone over 800 rushing and 800 receiving yards in a season. He joins Marshall Faulk as the only two players to do that,” ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner posted to X, formerly Twitter.

That is truly incredible company for the 49ers star. San Francisco defeated Cleveland by a 26-8 score on Sunday, to improve to 9-4 on the campaign. The squad has now won three games in a row.

Cleveland falls to 3-9 following the loss.

Christian McCaffrey had a solid game Sunday for the 49ers

McCaffrey finished his day on Sunday with 20 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also had four receptions for 21 yards.

While those numbers aren't eye-popping, the 49ers rusher did what his team asked him to do. His touchdown opened the scoring for the surging San Francisco squad.

San Francisco posted 252 total yards of offense in the game, to pick up the victory. San Francisco is also still very much alive in the NFC Playoff picture, with just a few weeks to go in the regular season.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was pleased with his team's performance against Cleveland.

“I love where we're at right now,” Shanahan said postgame to reporters.

The 49ers defense had an outstanding game against Cleveland. San Francisco held Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to just 149 yards passing. Sanders was also sacked three times in the game.

“This is kind of how we expected today to go,” Shanahan said. “…I was real proud of the guys for not turning it over, and getting it in some situations.”

The 49ers next have a bye, before taking on the Tennessee Titans on December 14.