The Pittsburgh Steelers are making more cuts, and thinning down their list of wide receivers. Veteran wideout Robert Woods is getting cut from the team, per The Athletic. It appears that the release was something that Woods wanted.

“Steelers (wide receiver) Robert Woods asked for and was granted his release from Steelers practice squad, and a source says he only wants to continue playing if he’s on a 53-man roster and playing. The Steelers handled the request solidly and understood,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Woods is a long-time veteran of the NFL, who joined the Steelers this offseason. He had worked all summer to earn a spot on the 2025 team, especially after the departure of George Pickens. It appears the veteran wasn't able to meet his goals.

The veteran has played for several pro teams including the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He has posted 8,233 career receiving yards. Woods also has posted 38 career receiving touchdowns.

Steelers hope to have a successful 2025 campaign

Pittsburgh has several new faces to try and lead the team this season, although Woods is no longer one of them. The Steelers have a new starting quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers joins the squad after playing the last few years with the New York Jets.

One new wideout who will be on the Steelers roster for 2025 is DK Metcalf. Metcalf previously played for the Seattle Seahawks. He finished his 2024 season with 992 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. Metcalf just missed out on what would have been his third consecutive season with 1,000 receiving yards.

Metcalf will certainly be getting a lot of targets, but the Steelers are looking for several others to be reliable pass catchers. Without Woods, Pittsburgh will be giving opportunities to several young players including Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller.

Pittsburgh plays the Jets on Sunday, in Week 1. The Steelers will be going up against one of their former quarterbacks, in new Jets play caller Justin Fields. Fields left the Steelers in free agency, following the 2024 campaign.