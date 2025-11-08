Texas A&M might convince Pat McAfee that it is the best team in college football if it beats Missouri in Week 11. The College GameDay host is already sold on Mike Elko and the Aggies and is particularly fond of quarterback Marcel Reed ahead of the marquee clash.

College GameDay was in Lubbock in Week 11 for Texas Tech's top-10 matchup with BYU. Yet, the local fan base could not stop McAfee from gushing over Reed and Texas A&M, much to their dismay.

“There's only one undefeated team in the state of Texas, and that's Texas A&M,” McAfee said. “This team, I tell you, they have it all. Quarterback could be a Heisman. I know [this crowd is] pulling for a linebacker, Rodriguez, to win Heisman, which is certainly beautiful, but Marcel Reed is on the only undefeated team in the SEC, and he is unbelievable.”

There's only ONE undefeated team in the state of Texas and that's Texas A&M.. THIS TEAM HAS IT ALL #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/jV9txT2wkO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2025

It is hard to deny the Aggies as the best team in the country, even with Ohio State and Indiana ranked ahead of them. Texas A&M enters Week 11 with an 8-0 record in the toughest conference in college football, having dominated most of its matchups.

Not many picked Texas A&M to win the SEC in the preseason. Regardless, the Aggies already have top-tier wins over Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn and Florida.

Article Continues Below

Texas A&M can stand alone atop SEC with win over Missouri

The undefeated Aggies enter Week 11 knotted with Alabama atop the SEC. Both teams are 5-0 in conference play and face top-25-ranked opponents in Week 11.

Texas A&M has its hands full with Missouri, but it still has a solid chance of taking sole possession of first in the conference. The Aggies will travel into enemy territory, but they take on a Tigers team starting true freshman Matt Zollers at quarterback after an injury to Beau Pribula.

Alabama is also in an advantageous matchup against an LSU team that recently fired head coach Brian Kelly. Both teams face a slew of difficult opponents over the final month of the regular season, but could very well find themselves preparing for one another in the SEC Championship Game.