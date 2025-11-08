The Florida State football team plays a huge game with Clemson on Saturday. Florida State is trying to salvage another disappointing season, and head coach Mike Norvell is trying to save his job. Ahead of the game, the Seminoles are getting hit with some tough injury news.

“Sources: Florida State defensive lineman James Williams is a game-time decision today at Clemson tonight. (Wide receiver) Jayvan Boggs is unlikely to play, but he’s expected to warm-up and be monitored through warm-ups to see if there’s a chance,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Florida State is 4-4 on the season, and just 1-4 in the ACC. The Seminoles are coming off their first conference win of the season, against Wake Forest. Clemson is struggling too, with a 3-5 overall mark.

Florida State needs a win over Clemson Saturday

Norvell is fighting for his job. During the 2024 campaign, Florida State won just two games. Since the beginning of the 2024 campaign, Florida State has also posted just two conference wins in the ACC.

Florida State and Clemson have traditionally been two of the league's power programs. Norvell is expecting a thriller on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a very hostile atmosphere for us, and one that we’ve got to be able to manage all things that we can control and go out there and play Florida State football,” Norvell said, per the Clemson Insider.

“This is a talented team that we’re playing. I know they’ve had some tough outcomes, some close games. You turn on the film and you see a team that’s absolutely capable, and one that we just have to continue to play better on our end.”

Since both teams are struggling, Norvell believes the winner of the Florida State-Clemson contest can salvage their season. Both teams are fighting for bowl eligibility.

“You have two programs, it’s the last two ACC champions are in this game,” Norvell said. “Ultimately we gotta go play at a high level. This is going to be a lot of energy, a lot of excitement for the opportunity to compete, and it’s going to be a lot of talented individuals on that field.”

The Seminoles and Tigers take the field Saturday at 7:00 ET.