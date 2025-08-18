With Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers building a relationship with DK Metcalf and other receivers, the team is still in active search for more depth. While there have been young Steelers receivers vying for playing time, like Roman Wilson, the team will host a veteran wideout who has prior experience with the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receiver Gabe Davis is going to Pittsburgh on Monday to visit with the team the day after. An important note is that this is the second time the team has hosted Davis, as pointed out by Schefter.

“Former Jaguars and Bills WR Gabe Davis is flying back to Pittsburgh today and is scheduled to visit the Steelers on Tuesday for a second time this off-season, per source. Steelers continue seeking WR help,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Davis started the first four years of his career with Buffalo, being a favorite deep threat for star quarterback Josh Allen, finishing with at least six touchdowns in every season with them. He would go to Jacksonville last season, though he had statistically his worst season, recording 20 catches for 239 yards to go along wth two scores.

The Steelers have competition for Gabe Davis 

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium.
© Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

As Rodgers' preseason status with the Steelers has been unclear, the inclusion of Davis could be a sneaky addition to make the offense a little more dangerous. However, Davis has visited other teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers, who are in desperate need of a wide receiver, as he spoke about the time with the team on “Up And Adams.”

“I went on a visit there. It was awesome,” Davis said. “I have a lot of teammates from UCF and previous players like Mac Jones and Isaiah Hodgins that were there. So definitely a team that I'm interested in for sure. San Fran is a nice spot. It's a great team with great players.”

“Talked to Christian [McCaffrey], and all them and I talked to a lot of the people out there, and it's awesome,” Davis continued. “San Fran is definitely a spot that I'm I'm looking at. Shanahan is the man. He knows how to call an offense, right? And they just got a lot of great weapons around there.”

At any rate, Pittsburgh opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New York Jets.

More Pittsburgh Steelers News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks along the sideline with a head set during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Eye-opening Aaron Rodgers-Roman Wilson Steelers training camp moment revealedColin Loughran ·
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) is introduced for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium.
Steelers’ 1st-round pick drops ‘pressure makes diamonds’ bar after 1st career sackEvan Dammarell ·
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) congratulates quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on his touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh sports radio host calls out Steelers’ Mike Tomlin over Russell WilsonJackson Stone ·
image thumbnail
The young Steelers WR who just made compelling case for more playing timeBenjamin Adducchio ·
Brandin Echols, Ke’Shawn Williams, Skylar Thompson all beside each other, 🤩 emojis around them, Pittsburgh Steelers logo in the background
3 Steelers roster hopefuls who improved stock after win vs. BillsEnzo Flojo ·
Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College
Steelers’ Darius Slay dishes on how feud with new teammate DK Metcalf beganJosue Pavon ·