With Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers building a relationship with DK Metcalf and other receivers, the team is still in active search for more depth. While there have been young Steelers receivers vying for playing time, like Roman Wilson, the team will host a veteran wideout who has prior experience with the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receiver Gabe Davis is going to Pittsburgh on Monday to visit with the team the day after. An important note is that this is the second time the team has hosted Davis, as pointed out by Schefter.

“Former Jaguars and Bills WR Gabe Davis is flying back to Pittsburgh today and is scheduled to visit the Steelers on Tuesday for a second time this off-season, per source. Steelers continue seeking WR help,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Davis started the first four years of his career with Buffalo, being a favorite deep threat for star quarterback Josh Allen, finishing with at least six touchdowns in every season with them. He would go to Jacksonville last season, though he had statistically his worst season, recording 20 catches for 239 yards to go along wth two scores.

The Steelers have competition for Gabe Davis

As Rodgers' preseason status with the Steelers has been unclear, the inclusion of Davis could be a sneaky addition to make the offense a little more dangerous. However, Davis has visited other teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers, who are in desperate need of a wide receiver, as he spoke about the time with the team on “Up And Adams.”

“I went on a visit there. It was awesome,” Davis said. “I have a lot of teammates from UCF and previous players like Mac Jones and Isaiah Hodgins that were there. So definitely a team that I'm interested in for sure. San Fran is a nice spot. It's a great team with great players.”

“Talked to Christian [McCaffrey], and all them and I talked to a lot of the people out there, and it's awesome,” Davis continued. “San Fran is definitely a spot that I'm I'm looking at. Shanahan is the man. He knows how to call an offense, right? And they just got a lot of great weapons around there.”

At any rate, Pittsburgh opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New York Jets.