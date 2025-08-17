The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for leaders on the offense this season. Pittsburgh may have found one of them in one of their youngest players. Steelers wideout Roman Wilson is getting rave reviews after his performance Saturday in a preseason game, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilson finished the contest with two receptions for 72 yards. He led the Steelers wide receivers in receiving yards.

“The Steelers haven’t signed more veteran receivers up to this point in part because they are high on Roman Wilson, who impressed both in the joint practice with the Bucs and the game. Last night was a good sign for Pittsburgh,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson also got a special mention in NFL.com's recap of Saturday preseason action.

“Pittsburgh wide receiver Roman Wilson didn’t see much of the field in his rookie season. He certainly made his case to be more involved in Arthur Smith’s offense in Year 2 with Saturday’s performance,” NFL.com's staff wrote. “Wilson made Mason Rudolph’s job a lot easier with his speed. On a first-quarter scoring drive, the 2024 third-round pick out of Michigan got off the line of scrimmage quickly and ran past a Buc defender as he reached a speed of 20.15 mph for a 42-yard catch, according to Next Gen Stats.”

The Steelers are 1-1 this preseason, after losing to the Buccaneers 17-14 Saturday.

Steelers hope to sharpen the passing game

The Steelers signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers this summer, to help lead the team. Rodgers takes over from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who both started for the squad last season.

The Steelers lost George Pickens, so there are plenty of opportunities for Wilson to get targets this season. Pittsburgh does have DK Metcalf, as well as Robert Woods and others in the passing game.

Pittsburgh is looking to once again return to the postseason. Steelers fans have high expectations for the team, as Mike Tomlin continues to lead the squad. While Tomlin hasn't had a losing season in his tenure, he also hasn't won a playoff game in years.

Tomlin wasn't too happy with the team's performance against the Buccaneers. He was pleased, though, with Wilson's play.

“He’s had a good camp,” Tomlin said of Wilson, per the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. “He’s backed that up with some good in-stadium play. I feel good about the overall trajectory for him.”

Pittsburgh plays their final preseason game on Thursday, against the Carolina Panthers.