The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with plenty of contract drama this offseason, but all seemed to be well after they re-signed star edge rusher TJ Watt to a new deal. However, now one of Watt's teammates on the defensive line is also having issues with his contract. Veteran standout Cam Heyward is waiting for a contract revision and is not taking part in team drills while he awaits the revised deal.

For most teams and players, a prominent starter skipping team periods during training camp would be a big issue that could affect the team's preparation, but not for the Steelers and Heyward. The five-time All-Pro selection has been with the organization for so long that the Steelers are plenty confident that he will fit in seamlessly whenever he is ready to play.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin put it bluntly when asked on Monday, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

“I think he’s had like 63,000 (reps) in his career, so he's probably good,” Austin said.

While Heyward has been absent from some of the contact periods in order to avoid injury while he awaits a revised deal, he has still been very present as a leader and is around the team plenty. That is another factor that will help him hit the ground running when he does get a deal done and gets back on the field.

“He's in every meeting. He is a leader. The stuff that he feels he has to do, that's what he’s taking care of,” Austin said of Heyward, per DeFabo. “We’re out there playing. He’s helping. He’s doing all the things he can until it's time to really get going.”

The 36-year old is still playing like he's in his prime and is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career. Heyward was named First Team All-Pro in 2024 after a campaign where he played all 17 games, notched eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss, and batted down 11 passes.

In the past, the struggling Steelers offense has relied a lot on the event creation of Heyward, Watt and the rest of the defense to help them get wins. Mike Tomlin and company are certainly hoping that changes a bit in 2025 with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, but having Heyward making plays will still be a must if Pittsburgh wants to compete.