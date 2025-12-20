With Week 16 of the NFL season already here, teams are making their final push for the playoffs given their current scenarios. While the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) may be long out of the current playoff picture, the Houston Texans (9-5) hang on to the final AFC No. 7 seed as it stands. While their playoff chances are still upwards of 80% with a loss, they're still looking to jump the standings with the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars in striking range.

The Raiders will look to end their 2025-26 season in respectable fashion following their 31-0 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. Quarterback Geno Smith was announced to return as the starter, so it'll be interesting to see if the Raiders can offer some resistance and break their eight-game losing streak.

The Texans have effectively saved their season, beating the Arizona Cardinals 40-20 in Week 15 for their sixth win in a row after posting a 3-5 record to start the season. They'll have a 98% chance of making the playoffs with a win, so expect them to be all business in securing their trip.

Raiders vs. Texans Bold Predictions – Week 16

The Raiders shut down RB Ashton Jeanty

With the Raiders eliminated from any meaningful games and the Houston Texans motivated to earn this win, there's a solid chance Las Vegas will be trailing throughout most of this game. In last week's blowout to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jeanty logged just nine carries while having to run several receiving routes due to game script. In the last four weeks, Jeanty's carries have diminished to the tune of 17-15-10-9.

While the Raiders' motto may be toughness through and through, the organization should seriously consider shutting down their unique talent at running back to preserve him for the future. The Raiders have to be thinking long-term and improving their quarterback situation, but Jeanty will be a cornerstone for years to come. Giving him the limited work in the final three games of the season could preserve him from taking big hits and as a result, give him a longer career.

Texans' CJ Stroud starts to get hot

Admittedly, things didn't seem right with CJ Stroud through the beginning of the season as the offense looked like it missed their big-play capabilities from the last few seasons. Since the emergence of RB Woody Marks opening up the running game, CJ Stroud has been able to become much more fruitful in his downfield shots to WR Nico Collins thanks to the defense playing the run.

Stroud had arguably is cleanest game of the season last week, completing 22 of 29 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He's actually thrown just one interception since October, directly impacting the success of his team with mistake-free football. With the Texans heading to the playoffs, don't be surprised if we see CJ Stroud start to heat up and lead his team on another unlikely run.

The Houston Texans Defense tries for the shutout

The Houston Texans defense has been an elite unit all season, currently ranking as the No. 1 overall defense in fewest yards allowed per game (269.2) and they've allowed the second-fewest touchdowns (27) as well. Their rushing defense ranks third and their passing defense ranks fourth, but they've only held a team scoreless once this season. Still, they've managed to hold 12 of their 14 opponents to 20 or fewer points.

Given the success the Philadelphia Eagles had against the Las Vegas Raiders, we can expect the Houston Texans to have some added motivation to earn a shutout in this one. their identity for much of the season has been creating turnovers, a promising sign against a Raiders' team that's given the ball up 18 times this season. So long as they're able to contain Brock Bowers in the second level and keep Ashton Jeanty at-bay, the Texans should have a solid chance at keeping the Raiders scoreless.