The NFL offseason is always full of twists and turns. Former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay seemed open to a reunion with his former team after a lackluster 2025 season with the Steelers. Unfortunately, the veteran cornerback instead decided to hang up his cleats for good.

Slay announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He had a storied career with the Lions and Eagles, as well as an underwhelming season with the Steelers.

The six-time Pro Bowler posted a compilation video of some of his greatest NFL moments along with the announcement.

Slay also penned a message to fans on Instagram to commemorate the moment.

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“Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you've done for me,” Slay wrote. “I've been blessed to play the game I loved since I was five years old for an amazing 13 years at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I'm forever grateful. It's hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I'm ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y'all have given to me. I couldn't have done it without you. Just a kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams… BigPlay on and off the field! We Out.”

Slay reached the pinnacle of his career in 2024 when he won the Super Bowl with the Eagles. He even received the Key to the City of Brunswick, Georgia, his hometown, in celebration of the victory.

Thank you for all of the memories, Darius Slay.