Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon headline the 2026 wide receiver class for many fans, but teams who are looking to find a first-round steal in the 2026 NFL Draft may zero in on KC Concepcion. The 6-foot pass-catcher displayed outstanding playmaking skills for Texas A&M football last season and is one of this year's more intriguing offensive prospects. His explosiveness is inextricably linked to his perceived value, which could be why he is taking action now.

“Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion underwent a knee scope described as routine and preventative, sources say,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted on X. “{Dallas} Cowboys team physician Daniel Cooper performed the scope last week.” Garafolo added that the All-American is expected to fully healthy for rookie minicamp in May.

Concepcion is already working hard to squeeze into the end of the first, and although teams will monitor the knee situation, this procedure could prove reassuring and ultimately beneficial. When healthy, the former Aggies star and North Carolina State transfer is a scintillating talent. He recorded 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games last year.

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A 10.3 drop percentage is a reason why the 21-year-old is not projected higher on the board, but a solid showing in the NFL Scouting Combine suggests he is actively addressing the issue. The upside is easy to see.

KC Concepcion could spark momentum for his future squad by quickly gaining separation from defenders. He is clearly dedicated to maintaining that burst of speed for the years to come.

Hopefully, Concepcion will be as spry as ever after having this procedure. The NFL Draft runs from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.