The New York Jets have spared no expense upgrading their defense this offseason. New York spent more than $68 million just on the first first day of NFL free agency alone making moves. One document released by the league on Monday reveals why the Jets may have gotten a bargain on one of those free agents.

The NFL released a list of the top NFL players in terms of performance-based pay during the 2025 season, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

It should be no surprise that Jets CB Nahshon Wright arrived in the top spot on the list. He received a total of $1.44 million in performance-based pay in 2025.

Wright had a true breakout season with the Bears last fall. The former Cowboys third-round pick played in all 17 games for the Bears. He logged 80 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, five interceptions (including one pick-six), two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He quickly became one of the most important players on Chicago's defense. His penchant for making big plays helped the Bears lead the league in turnovers with 33 during the regular season.

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The Jets signed Wright to a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million on March 10th.

Just because Wright dominated in 2025 does not mean he is guaranteed to replicate that in New York. But the Jets made a smart move by bringing him in on a “prove it” deal to see if Wright can work in their system.

Wright joins a New York defense with plenty of new faces. He and Minkah Fitzpatrick are the newcomers in the secondary, while the defensive front is in the middle of a complete overhaul.

It will be interesting to see how many incentives Wright earns during the 2026 season in New York.