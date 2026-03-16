It has been exactly a week since the NFL's legal tampering period began, and nearly a week since free agency became official. The floodgates were wide open right away, meaning most of the best players who were available on the open market have already signed new deals. Players like George Pickens and Breece Hall were handed the franchise tag before free agency officially began, and players such as Jaelan Phillips and Trey Hendrickson were handed huge contracts by new teams.

Teams that didn't get to work early will be left looking for crumbs, but there are still some good players left who haven't signed elsewhere yet. Here are the best players still available one week into NFL free agency.

10. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints, Edge

Cameron Jordan was one of the top players to come out of the 2011 NFL Draft, which became one of the best draft classes in history. Despite how long ago that was, there are still some players going strong who were drafted that year. Jordan just had 10.5 sacks in his 15th season, for example.

While Jordan isn't the All-Pro player he once was, he still seemingly has some pass rushing prowess left in the tank. He will be chasing quarterbacks situationally this next season for a new team for the first time in his career. Jordan had spent his entire career with the New Orleans Saints.

9. Trevon Diggs, Washington Commanders, CB

Trevon Diggs is an aggressive cornerback who gives up big plays far too often, but he is a defensive playmaker in his own right. His ceiling was evident in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys when he led the league with an astonishing 11 interceptions, but he hasn't been creating turnovers with as much frequency in recent years.

In fact, Diggs didn't record a single interception last year. Diggs is only 27 years old, though, so teams might hold out hope that the cornerback will get back on track and make opposing quarterbacks think twice before looking his way going forward.

8. Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions, OT

Taylor Decker was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2024. He'd spent his entire career protecting the blind side of quarterbacks in Detroit, but he asked the Lions to release him this offseason. With 140 starts to his name, Decker brings experience at a premium position, but his age may prevent him from signing early in the free agent period. Expect Decker to wait to sign until he saves the day at the last second for a team desperate for a left tackle.

7. Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders, WR

Deebo Samuel's value has dropped ever since he went for 1,770 scrimmage yards in 2021. The San Francisco 49ers traded him to the Washington Commanders for just a fifth-round pick last year, and now there hasn't been much interest in free agency so far. Still, the receiver provides value in his unique skill set.

Samuel is a beast with the football in his hands. Not only does he thrive in yards-after-catch situations, but he can even be used as a ball-carrier out of the backfield. Teams in need of playmakers and/or a gadget option should be looking to sign Samuel.

6. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns, TE

The emergence of Harold Fannin Jr. led to David Njoku taking a step back with the Cleveland Browns this past season. The tight end had just 293 receiving yards, but his struggles could be linked to knee injuries. Perhaps Njoku will be revitalized after a full offseason to get rest.

5. Joey Bosa, Buffalo Bills, Edge

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Joey Bosa isn't the double-digit sack machine he was earlier in his career, but the former number three pick is still a productive pass rusher. He actually led the NFL with five forced fumbles in his first season with the Buffalo Bills. The five-time Pro Bowler was able to prove he can stay healthy this past season, too.

4. Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots, WR

Stefon Diggs' release from the New England Patriots came as somewhat of a surprise, considering he was the team's top receiver en route to making it to Super Bowl 60. Regardless, Diggs is still available on the open market, and now he will be playing for his fourth team in as many years.

Diggs had a great bounce-back season after tearing his ACL, and he may be even better this upcoming year with even more time since the injury happened. Diggs is a great route runner with 11,504 career receiving yards, 1,013 of which came last season. He is also the older brother of the aforementioned Diggs, meaning two siblings rank among the 10 best NFL free agents still available.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB

A week into NFL free agency, and Aaron Rodgers' future is still unclear. The four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer is an all-time great NFL player, but in the twilight of his career, he likes to take his time in regards to figuring out his football future. Rodgers is still deciding if he will opt for retirement or one more season under center.

If he returns, it will almost certainly be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are the only two quarterbacks currently under contract with the team, and the Steelers don't have an easy path to getting an elite signal caller in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers, WR

Teams in need of a receiver this offseason are in good hands. Even with players such as Rashid Shaheed, Mike Evans, and Romeo Doubs already signing big deals, there are still four free agent receivers in this list. Jauan Jennings is one of them. He displays toughness by playing hurt, and he thrives in the red zone.

Evans seemingly took his job with the San Francisco 49ers, so Jennings will likely sign elsewhere sooner rather than later. Jennings is a big-bodied possession receiver who will make life easier on whichever quarterback he is receiving passes from next season.

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, WR

Tyreek Hill is a receiver known for his speed who is coming off a gruesome leg injury. That is worrisome for interested teams. Even so, there is no denying the caliber of player that Hill is. Not only is he one of the best deep threats in league history, but his route running and sure-handedness have long been underrated.

It isn't clear when Hill will be ready to get back on the field. He also likely won't get a huge payday, despite this being the first time that he has hit the open market during his career. If Hill returns to form, though, somebody will get a player who will really open up their offense.