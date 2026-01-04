San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir does not believe that fans are being fair in their assessments of his performance against Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Specifically, Lenoir “does not give a f***” about what Troy Aikman has to say, who he believes is pushing a false narrative.

While Lenoir and Smith-Njigba battled on the field, fans shared a laugh at Aikman's commentary on the situation on the ESPN broadcast. Lenoir seemingly let fans know that he could not care less about the former quarterback's criticism in a now-deleted Instagram Story post.

“Y'all think I give a f*** what Troy Aikman has to say?” Lenoir wrote. “Clearly his eyes rollin in the back of his head when the game on. Y'all show me where 11 [Smith-Njigba] gave me work other than that. Don't mention me. Post every route, every matchup. Sincerely, 2.”

Deommodore Lenoir posted an Instagram story after the game towards Troy Aikman 😳 “Y’all think I give a fuck what Troy Aikman has to say. Clearly his eyes rollin in the back of his head when the game is on. Y’all show me where 11 (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) gave me work. Post every… pic.twitter.com/ZN8U9MmOGg — NinerStats (@NinerStats) January 4, 2026

Lenoir's response stemmed from Aikman putting him on full blast after the cornerback committed a pass interference penalty on Smith-Njigba in the end zone.

Aikman did not just criticize Lenoir for the penalty, but he slammed the 26-year-old for his pregame comments. Lenoir said he wanted to face Smith-Njigba all game, and Aikman held nothing back on air after the penalty.

“Lenoir talked this week about wanting to match up with JSN and I thought it was pretty funny, because Lenoir hasn't matched up with anybody all season long,” Aikman said. “If he plays outside, which is most of the time, he is lined up in the left cornerback position all but one snap… It's clear the Seattle Seahawks like that matchup.”

Troy Aikman completely RIPS Deommodore Lenoir for calling out JSN this past week for wanting that matchup 💀💀 “Lenoir talked about matching up w/ JSN , I thought it was pretty funny” “He hasn’t matched up with anybody all year” DAMN😭 https://t.co/sRG8KpveWn pic.twitter.com/ezLPj01sY0 — JHARB🥷🏿 (@yungstarr_j) January 4, 2026

Aikman seemed to point out that Lenoir is a positional cornerback and not someone the 49ers use to shadow opposing receivers. Regardless, fans caught the quote and had a field day with it on social media.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's blunt response to Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir's pregame comments clearly did not fall on deaf ears. Smith-Njigba was also highly aware of the chatter and brushed it aside after the game.

“I definitely heard it,” Smith-Njigba said, via 95.7 The Game. “It's hard to respond to all my fans. But, you know, I knew that we were going to see him today and take care of business.”

"I definitely heard it. It's hard to respond back to all my fans. But, you know, I knew that we were going to see him today and take care of busines" Jaxon Smith-Njigba claps back at Deommodore Lenoir 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qw5yuNePWy — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 4, 2026

Smith-Njigba caught six passes for 84 receiving yards in the game. It was not as much as the 124 yards he posted against the 49ers earlier in the year, but he did just enough to help the Seahawks clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed.

More than his performance, Smith-Njigba's fans were particularly fond of an exchange late in the game, during which the receiver shoved Lenoir to the ground.