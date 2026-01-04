The San Francisco 49ers suffered a crushing loss in Week 18. San Francisco lost 13-3 against Seattle in a game that had the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. One 49ers player took the blame for a critical error that helped the Seahawks secure the win.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took the blame for one crucial mistake that ended up contributing to the losing effort.

McCaffrey dropped a pass deep in the red zone with just over 10 minutes left in the game. Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe tipped the pass, forcing it arrive behind McCaffrey. The ball bounced off McCaffrey's hands and into the waiting arms of Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas, who intercepted the pass.

“It's a play that I have to make,” McCaffrey said after the game, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. “Absolutely have to make. [I] expect nothing less but to make that play. It's completely on me.”

The play was significant because it prevented the 49ers from scoring a touchdown on the drive. If San Francisco had scored, they would have closed the gap to only three points. Instead, the 49ers did not score during the rest of the game.

CMC could also easily take the blame for being a non-factor in the game. The legendary running back only managed eight carries for 23 rushing yards and six receptions for 34 receiving yards.

Seattle's impressive defense had no problem shutting down McCaffrey, George Kittle, and the rest of San Francisco's playmakers.

The 49ers could easily play the Seahawks again this season during the playoffs. If that happens, San Francisco will need to figure out what went wrong on Saturday to avoid another crushing defeat.

Next up for the 49ers is a road game during the first round of the NFC playoffs. That opponent is yet to be determined based on the outcome of the rest of Week 18's games.

Either way, it is good news that the 49ers will be playing football again next week.