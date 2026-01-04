The San Francisco 49ers suffered a tough loss on Saturday. San Francisco lost 13-3 against Seattle, surrendering the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs to their division rival. But one 49ers player got some good news on Saturday, regardless of the outcome of the game.

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings received some silver lining after Saturday's crushing defeat. Jennings triggered the playoff incentive on his contract, earning a large bonus.

“49ers WR Jauan Jennings earned his $2.4 million playtime incentive during Saturday night’s loss to Seattle. Jennings can make another $600,000 if he plays 35 snaps in the playoffs,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Sunday.

San Francisco may have lost to Seattle, but they will still head to the playoffs. The 49ers clinched the postseason back in December and were still in competition for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Jennings has been a productive player for San Francisco over the past two seasons. The team needed him to step up in 2025 after multiple offensive players missed time with injuries. Most notably, Brandon Aiyuk has not played at all during the 2025 season and was recently placed on injured reserve.

Jennings finished the regular season with 55 receptions for 643 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The veteran wide receiver has been a reliable target for both Brock Purdy and backup Mac Jones throughout the season.

The 49ers reached an agreement with Jennings just before the regular season to add more incentives. That agreement added $3 million in additional incentives based on playing time. Jennings had the potential to earn $10.5 million this season.

San Francisco will need Jennings to step up his game during the playoffs. If Jennings, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle can play well then the 49ers will have a good chance at making some noise.

Next up for the 49ers is a road playoff game during the wild card round. Their opponent will be determined based on the outcome of the remaining Week 18 games.