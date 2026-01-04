Oh, how the tables turn. Coming into their Week 18 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers were being talked about as a dark horse contender for the playoffs. Despite the many injuries to their team this season, San Francisco's performance in the last six or seven weeks gave fans hope that they could make some noise in the postseason.

After their game against the Seahawks, though, the outlook has completely changed for the 49ers. Instead of a dark horse contender, what we saw was a team that was completely demolished on both sides of the ball. The 13-3 score in favor of Seattle betrays how lopsided the game felt.

Now, the loss (and the manner by which they lost) raises concerns about the 49ers' chances in the postseason. The Niners went from a potential NFC championship contender to a team that's a candidate to go one-and-done in the postseason.

49ers stall vs. Seahawks in Week 18

What's concerning about the 49ers' loss to the Seahawks isn't the fact that they lost. Seattle is a worthy opponent, a complete team that looks like the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The 49ers shouldn't be ashamed of losing to their division rivals.

How they lost, though, was a completely different matter. The 49ers were touted as one of the better offenses in the league. With Christian McCaffrey at the heart of the operation and Brock Purdy breaking out as a great quarterback, the San Francisco offense looked like a world beater in the last month or so.

Turns out, the 49ers just haven't faced a truly elite defense. Against the Seahawks' elite defense, the 49ers' offense looked lost. They only converted nine first downs, went 2-for-9 on third down, and converted none of their fourth-down attempts. McCaffrey and the rushing attack were held to just 53 yards on the ground, with McCaffrey getting only 23 yards. Purdy threw for only 127 yards and threw one interception.

That was coupled by the 49ers' patchwork defense crumbling against the Seahawks. While the Seahawks only scored 13 points, they had 361 scrimmage yards during the game. Sam Darnold threw for 197 yards, while the two-headed RB monster of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet combined for 171 yards on the ground. Seattle had their way with San Francisco all game long, with the defense struggling to stop the run in particular.

Why 49ers' loss to Seahawks signals first-round exit

The 49ers currently possess the fifth seed in the NFC. Should they stay there, they will face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Carolina Panthers. Despite their struggles this season, those games should still be easy games for San Francisco to win and at least advance to the Divisional Round. However, that's not the most likely option to happen.

Should the Rams win this week against the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers will take on either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Chicago Bears on the road. Both teams present a challenge for San Francisco, but Philly poses a bigger threat against them. While the Eagles have struggled at times this season, their defense has remained a constant this season, on par with the Seahawks' vaunted defense.

The Eagles are also a run-heavy team, an area that the 49ers' defense has clearly struggled with this season. While their offense hasn't been as good as it was last season, the threat of that elite offensive line blocking for a star like Saquon Barkley is a challenge that no team wants to face.

The Bears, on the other hand, are a team that the 49ers have faced recently. While the 49ers won their Week 17 contest against Chicago, it didn't come easily. The Bears lit up San Francisco to the tune of 38 points. Caleb Williams had 330 passing yards against the Bears, and D'Andre Swift had two touchdowns to keep the game close.

The 49ers did hang 42 points on the Bears' defense, with Purdy having five touchdowns on that day. However, the game went down to the wire. If not for a Williams incompletion as time expired, the 49ers would've lost to the Bears that game.

Because of these factors, the 49ers look worryingly like a team that goes one-and-done in the postseason.