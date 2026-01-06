The Las Vegas Raiders are officially back in the market for a head coach, and this time, the search has a distinct Maize and Blue flavor. Following the dismissal of Pete Carroll after a dismal 3-14 season, the franchise is turning to a familiar duo to right the ship.

According to reports, minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek will jointly lead the search for the team's next head coach. This isn't just a partnership between an owner and a GM; it’s a reunion. Brady and Spytek were teammates at the University of Michigan in the late 1990s, and that shared history appears to be the foundation of the Raiders' new brain trust.

Owner Mark Davis confirmed the structure of the search, signaling a significant shift in how Las Vegas does business. For years, the Raiders have been criticized for impulsive hires, but bringing Brady into the fold as a decision-maker suggests a move toward stability, or at least, a “football first” approach.

Article Continues Below

The stakes couldn't be higher. The Pete Carroll experiment ended in disaster, resulting in the worst record in the league and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Offense sputtered, the defense broke, and the locker room looked lost. Now, Spytek and Brady are tasked with finding a coach who can develop that top pick and maximize the talents of stars like Maxx Crosby, assuming he isn't traded.

It’s a massive test for Spytek, who is entering his second year as GM, and for Brady, who is taking on his first major personnel challenge since buying into the team. They have the draft capital and the brand recognition, but they need the right leader on the sideline.

The Michigan connection is strong in Vegas. Now, fans just have to hope it translates to wins.